Tale of love, loss and laughs in ‘Unguarded’ by Anthony Kinahan

Unguarded by Anthony Kinahan.
Unguarded by Anthony Kinahan.

Alison Comyn

Local actor and writer Anthony Kinahan is delighted to present a unique play called Unguarded, at the Droichead Arts Centre on Thursday October 6th and Friday 7th.

Proudly presented by Droichead Arts Centre and An Táin arts Centre, the one-man show is written and performed by the Drogheda man, and directed by Anna Simpson (Quintessence Theatre) tickets are now on sale for the 8pm performances on www.droichead.com.

It  is a story of love; loss; laughs and families left behind:

When a father’s world falls apart, he must battle through obstacles to ensure a future for him & his son.

This new, original theatrical story - developed by Louth-based actor/theatremaker Anthony Kinahan - highlights the vulnerable position in which many families find themselves, due to the lack of regulation of surrogacy in Ireland.

Developed under the Artist in Association in 2021, and showcased by Droichead Arts Centre under ‘Droichead Presents new Drama’, this production is produced by Droichead and An Táin Arts Centre, Dundalk.

Unguarded has already been been shortlisted for the VAULT Festival in London in Spring 2023. It will also be transferring to An Táin Arts Centre, Dundalk, in February and to other venues nationwide in 2023.

A special thanks goes to Maeve Delargy (OUTLaw / Lesbian Lawyers Network) & Ranae von Meding (Equality for Children) for their consultation on this new writing.

You can get a flavour of what to expect on  https://youtu.be/RmgXYJ-TKno.

Tickets priced €16 and €14 are available on  https://www.droichead.com/show-detail/?id=873638103.

