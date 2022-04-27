Taking the hard work out of promoting music: Dundalk-based Lockup studios launch ‘Fanify’

Dagan Fleming and Pete Rust of The Lockup who are launching Fanify, an exciting new music platform

The crew at Dundalk’s Lockup Studios have developed cutting edge technology which aims at helping musicians to connect with music-lovers around the world.

They are about to launch a new platform ‘Fanify’ which promises to take all the hard-work out of promoting and marketing allowing musicians to do what they do best- making music.

It’s a natural progression as the Lockup have been providing rehearsal space and a recording studios for local musicians for a long time, says Dagan Fleming.

As the live music scene ground to a halt during the pandemic, Dagan and head engineer Pete Rust began looking at ways in which musicians could engage with fans directly.

“During the pandemic there was a huge amount of time and labour spent in digitally marketing bands on-line,” says Dagan.

There must, they thought, be an easier way of connecting with fans.

They reached out to Shane Brett, a member of local band Pork Pie who recorded their debut album at The Lockup. Shane is one of Europe’s leading FinTech entrepreneurs and founder of Gecko Governance and was able to provide them with valuable advice as to how to make their dream a reality.

Having already launched Lockup Records, the idea was to set up new type of record company which would automatically connect musicians with fans.

Once a band or musician signs up with Fanify the platform will do all the work that a record company with a marketing department or public relations team would do.

"If a band or musician put content up, Fanify will ensure it not just people who already love their music who hear it but people who love the same type of music or who like discovering new types of music,” says Pete.

“If a band or a solo artist plays a gig or an open mic night and there’s a hundred people at it, there will be three or four people who go up afterwards and says they loved the gig. That’s 3 or 4 per cent of the audience who are really into the music and they are the fans that need to be reached. This is the audience that Fanify will target as well as people looking to discover new music.”

‘Fanify automates the digital marketing for musicians,” says Dagan.

The platform will enable bands and musicians to find people who are interested in whatever genre of music they record, from punk to classical to techno.

"It will be finding the relevant audience for your content,” he says.

“There has been nothing like this before,” he says. “It is completely new and will allow musicians and bands to harness the power of existing platforms to send fans to their music.”

“Instead of musicians having to spend hours trying to figure out how to use Facebook Business Manager or Google Adworks, Fanify will do it all once they have signed up.”

In a world where ‘views’ and ‘hits’ are crucial to getting exposure, Fanify will ensure that once someone has engaged with a band or musician, whether by downloading a track or watching a video, that they see more content from the artist

Pete says that Fanify will also make it easier for bands and musicians to sell concert tickets and merchandise to fans as it will automatically notify music lovers if a band they like are playing in their area.

The Lockup are now set to launch the beta version of Fanify.

“We’re super excited to have got to this stage and have customers signing up already”

says Dagan.