Taking Footsteps towards a better life for young people

It’s a bright sunny morning as I pull up outside the Connect Family Resource Centre, and the sound of children laughing and playing floats through the crisp air as I approach the door.

The centre could be based in any housing estate in Ireland; it’s Moneymore, an area which has sadly become linked with the illegal activities of a small minority, and an image the staff of the pioneering ‘Footsteps’ Programme for young people work hard to dispel.

"We have young people who are afraid to write their home address on a CV or job application, which is really wrong, and shows what they are up against when trying to get ahead,” explains youth worker Clodagh Naughton. “It’s so sad that people are still fixated on one thing, like in Limerick, and we know it has impacted on young people and families but amazing resources have been put in and we are here to help; come and use us and we will support you whatever way we can.”

‘Footsteps’ Project has been funded by the PYDP since September 2017 and in the past five years, have worked with some of the most marginalised young people in the local community.

There is no doubt the area faces challenges such as antisocial behaviour, lack of investment, high unemployment levels, social deprivation, substance abuse and legacy related issues from the ongoing gangland feud, in which unfortunately some young people have become caught up.

“Unemployment is an increasing problem and people’s motivation has been affected considerably as a direct result. Anxiety, depression and people falling back into drugs because of lack of employment are all major concerns,” explains Clodagh.

“Here at Footsteps, we focus on a three-tier approach of good relations, personal development and education/ employment initiatives, all working together to help participants make positive life choices”.

In the five years since they started, they have helped 18 young men and 16 young women on the programme – with a wide range of free services, or helping them back to education or to full or part time employment.

“Most of the young people involved have overcome many personal challenges and the project has consistently provided both support and opportunity. Young people have completed a range of accredited and non-accredited courses including; mindfulness, nutrition, fitness instruction, hairdressing and business management.,” she explains. “27 young people have been involved over the lifetime of the project, 18 have gone on to further education and training and ten have gained employment.

Tiegan McArdle was one of the first participants in the programme straight after school, and says taking part in Footsteps completely changed her life.

"School was really hard for me, as I suffered badly with depression, and had repeated two years, so when I came out, I hadn’t the confidence to apply for jobs,” says Tiegan, who lives close to the Connect Centre in Moneymore. “It was my Mam who told me about the programme, and the difference they have made is incredible.

"I always said I would never travel for a job – I’d never even been on a bus before – and now I have a full time in Ardee, and after I told them I would never drive they helped me organise my lessons and test, and I have just bought my first car.”

Shannon Kennedy came to the centre when she really lacked direction on what to do next.

"I was working in a restaurant at the time, but knew I wanted to go back to college, but honestly didn’t know where to start,” says Shannon, now 24. “A friend of mine told me about Footsteps, and right from my first visit, they helped me with my CV, and with my driving test too, and I have a car now, and am studying in DIFE, and can’t recommend the programme high enough.”

Emma Kelly from Finian’s Park was 18 when she heard of the programme and says the confidence and support they gave her was invaluable.

"They introduced me to a whole range of courses, and over the past few years I have studied communications, Maths, Word Processing and Web Design, and if it wasn’t for their motivation, I don’t know what I would be doing now,” says Emma, who is starting another course this September.

Workshops and building up relationships during the COVID crisis have been challenging but the Footsteps project is still delivering for those involved.

“At the beginning of lockdown, participants lost jobs, struggled to complete courses and anxiety brought on by the pandemic exacerbated existing mental health issues for some,” explains Clodagh’s colleague Martina Fahy. “From the outset, Footsteps provided one-to-one socially distanced meetings for those struggling the most.”

Another participant describes her experience with the project:

“Everybody has their own opinions on drug and alcohol addiction. Most are good people who made a bad choice. I ended up getting messed up on tablets when I was 17, progressing to heroin when I was just 19 years old. I didn’t care about anyone not even myself and ended up pregnant. I thought it was the worst day of my life, but my son turned out to be the best thing that has ever happened to me,” she says.

“I joined Footsteps – they were able to support, guide and provide alterative options. I’ve stopped taking drugs with counselling, family support and Footsteps. I am now in my first year of college, which has been amazing but totally different during Covid. I’ve never been happier in myself and feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. I truly believe I was given a second chance for me and most importantly for my beautiful son.”

A study and support space called ‘The Cabin’ allowed many who were struggling to study from home have access to laptops, internet and academic support when needed. Despite an incredibly challenging few months, participants have adapted and managed well.

“The recent 10-year celebration of the Connect Centre was planned, organised and ran by the young men and women in the Footsteps Youth group. They sourced service providers, made bookings, advertised and planned the entire event. On the day we had approximately 250 people from the community attend,” adds Clodagh. “The past few years has brought a lot of suffering but out of this has come hope and unity. Family support has improved, and relationships are stronger because people are spending time together. Other successes include a ‘drugs drought’ during lockdown, which resulted in three young people giving up the habit and choosing to get more active with regular exercise instead.”

If you would like to know more about the Footsteps Programme, contact Clodagh Naughton at the Connect Family Centre, 171 Moneymore, Drogheda, on 0851257825.