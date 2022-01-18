Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| -0.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Taking Footsteps towards a better life for young people

Moneymore-based youth programme a life-changing experience

droghedaindependent

Alison Comyn

It’s a bright sunny morning as I pull up outside the Connect Family Resource Centre, and the sound of children laughing and playing floats through the crisp air as I approach the door.

The centre could be based in any housing estate in Ireland; it’s Moneymore, an area which has sadly become linked with the illegal activities of a small minority, and an image the staff of the pioneering ‘Footsteps’ Programme for young people work hard to dispel.

Privacy