Take part in annual Chernobyl plunge in your own time

The organised annual swim has been replaced with an event you can take part in at a time that suits you.

Drogheda Children of Chernobyl are asking you to brave the cold water anytime during the 12 days of Christmas, between Tuesday 15th December and 26th December (St Stephen's Day) to raise much needed funds for the Vesnova Orphanage in Belarus.

“Our annual sea swim and fundraiser takes place every St Stephen's Day and this year we should have been celebrating our 20th Birthday,” says organiser Isobel Sanroma. “We were planning a major celebration for our supporters, many of whom have been with us from day one.

Unfortunately, due to the Covid restrictions, the mass gathering cannot take place as usual, in Clogherhead as planned. Therefore, we need you, your family, friends in your bubble, etc. to take on the challenge, at a safe distance, and swim or dip in cold water to help raise funds for Vesnova Orphanage, beloved Natasha and many others like her”.

So, from December 15th to 26th, you can swim anywhere, anytime, at the beach, in your kids paddling pool, wheelie bin - they’re not fussy!

And they would love to see a photo of you dipping. You can post them on their FB page - Drogheda Chernobyl Children Annual Swim Fundraiser.

The Chernobyl Project was established 26 years ago following the nuclear reactor disaster in The Ukraine in 1986. Funds raised help bring children to Ireland for restorative breaks, medical treatment and provide special initiatives in Belarus.

"Try to imagine what life is like in a Belarusian orphanage which has been closed to visitors all year,” adds Isobel. “Our wonderful Natasha, who returns to Ireland every year, has been in lockdown since March. Together with the other beloved visitors from Vesnova Orphanage, she has missed out on her Summer trip, and now her Christmas visit to lead our annual Stephen's Day Swim”.







