Take on 80s all night long

There is never a wrong time for colour to hit the town, with this weekend expected to be the most colourful we have seen in months with the return of 80s night set to hit the streets on Saturday 12, kicking off at 9pm upstairs in McHugh’s Venue.

Hosted by Peter James Nugent, Drogheda LGBTQI Pride Manager, the night is expected to be a huge hit, with the aim of attracting people from all walks of life.

Predicted to be a fun night with 80s hits and lots of dancing, McHugh’s venue is getting ready to welcome back resident DJ, Paddy Moisen, along with special guest and one of Drogheda’s finest queens, Pluto.

Pluto first began her career through Drogheda’s pride.

Saturday will be the first queer night of 2022, with the aim of providing a safe space to allow everyone to be themselves in a comfortable environment.

There will also be a raffle on the night in an effort to raise funds for Drogheda’s much anticipated LGBTQI Pride, set for August.

Tickets can be purchased through Peter’s Instagram link in his bio, @mr.gay.louth, through eventbright.com, or can be bought at the door on the night for €10.