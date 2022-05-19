‘Take It Home’ cross border anti-dumping campaign launched

(left to right) Louth County Council Chief Executive Joan Martin, Louth County Council Senior Executive Officer Willie Walsh, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Michael Rice, Louth County Council Chairperson Councillor Pio Smith, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Acting Assistant Director of Neighbourhood Services, Ms Sinead Murphy, Joint Chairperson of the Newry, Mourne and Down District Council and Louth County Council Strategic Alliance, Councillor Jarlath Tinnelly and local pupils Claudia O'Dwyer and Kate Redpath.

A new cross border public awareness campaign ‘Take it Home’ has been launched by Newry, Mourne and Down Council in partnership with Louth County Council to tackle the scourge of littering and illegal dumping.

The aim of the campaign is to raise awareness of the problems experienced by both councils across their respective border areas.

The launch event heard how littering and illegal dumping are two of the most significant low-level environmental crimes affecting both Newry, Mourne and Down and Louth districts., causing environmental damage to both marine and land environments and contribute to climate change.

The new public awareness campaign entitled ‘Take It Home’ features a strong anti-littering and anti-dumping message and is being implemented to proactively support both Councils’ Enforcement Improvement Plans.

The campaign specifically highlighted the need for people living and working on bith sides of the border to discard their waste responsibly and report illegal dumping to enforcement staff at both Newry, Mourne and Down District Council and Louth County Council.

‘Take It Home’ also highlights the ability of Council Enforcement Teams to issue fixed penalty fines for litter offences and for illegal dumping offences or pursue court proceedings.

Public Notices relating to littering and illegal dumping will also be displayed prominently across both Council areas to ensure the enforcement message is clear.

Louth County Council Chairperson, Councillor Pio Smith attended the launch alongside Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Michael Rice, Joint Chairperson of the Newry, Mourne and Down District Council and Louth County Council Strategic Alliance, Councillor Jarlath Tinnelly, Councillors from the Strategic Alliance Committee and Louth County Council Chief Executive, Ms Joan Martin.

Joint Chairperson of the Newry, Mourne and Down District Council and Louth Council Strategic Alliance, Councillor Jarlath Tinnelly welcomed the ‘Take It Home Campaign and joint initiative saying, “The ‘Take It Home Campaign’ highlights the problems experienced by both our Council areas regarding littering and illegal dumping. Both Councils will continue to work collaboratively to emphasise that it is an offence to drop and leave litter and to dump items in any open or public space.”

Louth County Council Chairperson, Councillor Pio Smith said, “Littering and illegal dumping are a blight on our respective areas, causing long-term effects which unbalance the delicate ecosystems in our beautiful regions causing environmental damage and contributing to climate change. Those visiting the mountain areas in our district in particular need to do so in a responsible manner so that they can continue to be enjoyed for generations to come.”

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, Chairperson Councillor Michael Rice said, “Both Newry, Mourne and Down District Council and Louth County Council are committed to addressing the issues of littering and illicit dumping within our districts. We all need to play our part and be part of the solution. Everyone has a duty to manage their waste responsibly to reduce the damaging impact that litter and illegal dumping has on our environment. So, let’s ensure we all support this campaign to keep our communities clean, green and litter free.”

Chief Executive of Louth County Council, Ms Joan Martin thanked all the contributors to the campaign saying, “This is a fantastic campaign which demonstrates the close links Louth County Council has with our neighbours in Newry, Mourne and Down District Council. We are working together to tackle the scourge that is littering and illegal dumping. We live in an area of outstanding scenic beauty which must be protected for the sake of our flora and fauna, our tourist industry and for the quality of life of all our residents. I welcome the launch of the ‘Take It Home Campaign’ to encourage everyone who visits or lives in our beautiful district, to be respectful of our heritage and our environment and to take their litter home and dispose of it in a responsible manner.”