Take a bow: Duleek Drama Players give €6,832 to charities

Duleek Drama Players Chairman Con McGinley (centre) presented €6,832 to charities this week following the group’s comedy hit Canaries. From left Christopher Lynch of Niall Mellon Educate, Noel Heeney CEO Drogheda Alzheimer Society, Paul Davis representing children’s charity Aoibheann’s Pink Tie, with Drogheda Red Cross Treasurer Josephine Kelly and Gavan Duff Chairman Drogheda Red Cross.

Local thespians the Duleek Drama Players presented €6,832 to four local and national charities this week, following sell out performances of their comedy hit Canaries.

“Thanks to our enthusiastic audiences we have raised a substantial sum which we are delighted to present to our four charity partners,” said Duleek Drama Chairman Con McGinley.

The comedy by playwright Bernard Farrell played to packed houses in Drogheda’s Droichead Arts Centre from May 31st to June 4th with different charities benefiting from the performances each night.

“We are keen to let our audiences know that along with enjoying a great night out, they helped raise €1,175 for the Drogheda Red Cross Ukraine Appeal; €1,896 for Drogheda Alzheimer Society, €1,862 for children’s cancer support charity Aoibhean’s Pink Tie and €1,899 for Niall Mellon Educate, who build schools in Africa,” said Con.

The play, with a cast of 12, was almost cancelled when high COVID cases in January disrupted rehearsals but the Duleek Players were determined the show would go on.

“We had to reschedule and recast some parts but, thanks to our talented director Carmel Matthews and our dedicated cast and crew, Canaries proved a great success,” adds Con.

“We were thrilled to get back on stage and we are even happier to know that our efforts have enabled us make these contributions to so many worthy causes. Our thanks to all who have supported Duleek Players this year and throughout our 38 year history. Look out for us next March when we will be bringing another top-class production to the stage,” said Con.