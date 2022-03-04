Tackling climate action across the border

Despite the cold weather P7 pupils from Jonesborough Primary School went around the village and collected litter. Councillor Mickey Larkin Newry, Mourne and Down District Council representing Chairperson Councillor Cathy Mason, Councillor James Byrne Mayor of Drogheda and Vice Chairperson County Louth Council made a visit to Jonesborough Primary School to congratulate the pupils, Principal Donal Keenan, Annie Ballance Eco-Team Leader, Sheila Treagy P7 Teacher on their fantastic effort.

Councillor James Byrne Mayor of Drogheda and Vice Chairpersons County Louth Council, Donal Keenan, Principal Jonesborough Primary School, Councillor Mickey Larkin Newry, Mourne and Down Council representing Chairperson Councillor Cathy Mason are shown the litter by two pupils, the litter was picked up in the village by all the Primary 7 pupils earlier in the morning.

A cross border clean-up collaboration took place in Omeath and Jonesborough, County Armagh, involving Drogheda Mayor, James Byrne and Cllr Mickey Larkin of the Slieve Gullion District Electoral area, both of whom teamed up with the students of Scoil Naomh Lorcan of Omeath in an effort to carry out a clean-up of their shoreline in the village.

Part of a number of collaborative activities to be promoted by the Newry, Mourne & Down / Louth Strategic Alliance, the Alliance’s mission is to create connected, supported and sustainable communities with “Climate Change and the Environment” as one of its priority goals.

Councillors Byrne and Larkin travelled on across the border where they met with pupils from Jonesborough Primary School who were also carrying out a clean-up of their local area.

“It was a pleasure to join pupils from Omeath and Jonesborough for this event and heartening to see the efforts they are making to keep their area clean,” said Mayor Byrne. “Like Jonesborough, Omeath is located in a striking, picturesque spot at the foot of the Cooley Mountains looking across the beautiful Carlingford Lough to the sweeping mountains of Mourne. Litter and illegal dumping can all too often spoil the splendour of this area.

“Initiatives like this are important in bringing communities on either side of the border, closer together, while working towards a common goal of tackling litter and raising awareness.”

Councillor Mickey Larkin added, “I was delighted to welcome Councillor Byrne to Jonesborough and to have joined him in Omeath for this cross-border initiative. It is great to see this co-operation taking place between communities along the border and we hope to build on this in the future.

Jonesborough village is located within the Ring of Gullion, at the foothills of Slieve Gullion.

"It is vitally important that we protect it especially against the unsightly blight of litter and dumping. This initiative is welcome to protect and connect with our environment and to encourage communities north & south to participate in a positive way”.

The Newry, Mourne & Down/Louth Strategic Alliance would like to acknowledge both Scoil Naomh Lorcan, Omeath and Jonesborough Primary School who responded with willingness and enthusiasm in joining in with this initiative.

Louth County Council wished to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to School Principals Mr. Green and Mr Keenan and to all the teachers and pupils involved.