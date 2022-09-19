Swimming lessons for East Meath beaches next summer

Cllr Stephen McKee at Bettystown beach where he would like to see Water Safety Classes given.

Drogheda & East Meath Fianna Fáil Councillor Stephen McKee has received a positive response from Meath County Council following his call for water safety classes to be provided on local beaches from next summer.

‘Tragically, an average of 115 people drown each year in Ireland. We should be doing all we can to reduce these numbers and one important way is to increase water safety awareness at our beaches so that the beach environment can be enjoyed with confidence and safety. Swimming is so popular amongst children and we have seen a huge increase in the number of local people who are sea swimming at our local beaches which is a fantastic way to exercise and keep fit,” said Cllr McKee.

‘Water Safety classes are currently being offered at beaches in many other counties by Water Safety Ireland working with County Councils. I’m pleased that Meath County Council have indicated to me an interest in facilitating the Meath Water Safety Committee at the new civic building in Bettystown which is currently under construction.’

He added that Meath Water Safety Committee do really important work and currently provide lifesaving classes and courses at Trim swimming pool which includes assessing Beach Lifeguards.

"It would be great to see these classes and courses expand to include our local beaches’ concluded McKee.