Suspects in Private Seán Rooney killing due to appear in Lebanese court next month

It’s expected that a number of people charged in relation to the death of Private Seán Rooney last December will appear in a Lebanese court on July 14.

The Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin told the Dáil that “It In recent days, we have been advised that the first hearing date for the criminal trial has been set for 14 July. Given that this matter is before the Lebanese judicial system, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time, other than to say that my Department will continue to watch developments very closely.”

He was responding to questions by TDs Ruairí Ó Murchú and Barry Cowen who had sought an update into the progress being made into the killing of the 24 year-old soldier from Dundalk in an incident December 14 last, in which a number of his colleagues were injured.

“I have consistently expressed my determination that all of the facts and circumstances of the incident are fully established, no stone will be left unturned to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice,” said Minister Martin.

He said that Private Rooney's death was the subject of a number of parallel investigations, in particular the criminal investigation being carried out by the Lebanese authorities; the standard UNIFIL investigation that arises in relation to such situations; and by An Garda Síochána, pursuant to the provisions of the Coroners Act 1962 (as amended), who are carrying out an investigation for the purposes of preparing report for the Coroner.

A Board of Inquiry was convened following the conclusion of the UNIFIL Internal Investigation Report in February, and while the Board has now completed its work, a finalised report has not as yet been provided to the Irish authorities.

“Each of the other investigations remains ongoing and the Defence Forces continue to support each of these investigation to the greatest extent possible. It should be noted that the criminal investigation by the Lebanese authorities takes primacy at this time and is consistent with the obligations of the State of Lebanon under the SOFA agreement with the UN.”