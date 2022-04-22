‘Surreal moment’ for local Lotto millionaire as his numbers match

A Lotto winner from Drogheda, Co Louth had a memorable trip to Dublin this week to collect a cheque worth the life-changing amount of €1m. The Wee County winner scooped the top prize in the Lotto Plus 1 draw on Saturday 9th April after purchasing their winning ticket at the Spar Cherrymount store on the Donore Road in Drogheda.

The Drogheda man, who is remaining anonymous, spoke of the overwhelming shock and joy he felt after checking his numbers:

“It was a normal day and I was just going about my usual routine when I decided to sit down with a cup of tea and check my ticket,” he said. “First, I saw I had three numbers and then four and then you can imagine the shock when I went through them all. I couldn’t tell you how many times I checked my numbers – I was scanning with the ticket with my phone and then looking over the numbers myself to be fully certain. I decided to give a family member a call then to get them to have a look as well. Sure then the two of us were double checking!”

He says he has no big plans to spend his winnings just yet!

“It’s been nerve-wracking holding on to the ticket since the big night so I’m delighted to finally be in the Winners Room to hand it over!” he adds. “It still seems so surreal so I’ll definitely be taking my time to decide what to do next.”

Store owner Greg Linscheid was delighted to get the call from the National Lottery to hear that one of his customers had become Ireland’s newest millionaire.

“This is great news to hear from the weekend and what a way to start the week for one of our customers as the 15th National Lottery millionaire of the year” he said.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to good causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6bn has been raised for good causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago.

In 2021 alone, €289m was raised for local good causes in communities across Ireland.