Surreal day for Dundalk’s Food House as President Biden drops by

Patricia Moriarity with a selfie of herself and US President Joe Biden during his walkabout in the Food House. Niall Carson/PA Wire

“We’ll do it if we can promote Dundalk Dog Rescue”. That was the message Bobby Wain and Jerome McAteer gave the secret service agents who had been checking out The Food House on Dundalk’s Clanbrassil Street ahead of the historic visit by American President Joe Biden.

"We noticed a big group in suits coming in one day and we were so busy that they queued for 10 to 15 minutes and went away,” said Bobby. “They came back the next day and then every morning for coffee. We knew they were the black suits behind the President and they got talking to us about how they had fallen in love with the place and how it represented so much of what President Biden is about.”

The couple and their staff, then had to keep it all secret, and were delighted when a rumour went around that President Biden was going to call into XXI Ice down the street.

"It was great – it made it so much easier for us to keep it secret,” said Bobby.

"We had the secret service and the gardai coming in, and were locked down for two days. We left the building on Monday night with the Gardai here with their sniffer dogs and snipers on the roof. Then we were locked in here for six or seven hours before he arrived. It was all so surreal.”

The dog-loving President, the first to have a rescue dog in the White House, immediately struck a bond with Bobby and Jerome.

"He grabbed the two of us and gave us the biggest bear hug. He came down into the restaurant and was talking about family and dogs.” said Bobby. “We told him how we had raised €25,000 at our wedding and he was blown away by that. He couldn’t believe that the people of the town had given €250,000 in total to build a rescue centre.”

Conscious that Tanaiste Michéal Martin was standing close by, Bobby told President Biden that until puppy farms and backyard breeders were stamped out, there would be a need for rescue.

"He said it was pretty much the same in the United States.”

President Biden spent over 20 minutes in the deli and restaurant, happily chatting with staff and posing for photos.

"His team were trying to get him to leave, but he just kept talking and walked down the back to look at our wall of dog photos.”

"He hugged our two staff members who have special needs, Conor Halpenny from Louth Village and Einri McMahon from the Point Road, and got his photo taken with them.”

While much of their conversation was about dogs, Bobby also took the opportunity to tell the President that Dundalk was multi-cultural town that welcomed people from many countries.

Wanting to give the President a personal gift to mark his visit to their restaurant, Bobby presented him with a gold medal who by his grandfather Jim Beckett, who was one of Ireland’s top swimmers and athletes.

"It’s an 18 caret gold medal and I just felt it was something beautiful to give him. He said he’s going to keep it in a display case in the Oval Office and share its story and then send it back to me when his presidency is over.”

Bobby and Jerome also presented President Biden with a specially commissioned piece of artwork by local artist Ciara Mullen, who makes pictures from stones.

"I went down with the rescue dogs to Whitestown beach, which is close to where his ancestors are buried in Kilwirra, and picked up stones and moss and gave them to Ciara who made the most beautiful piece of artwork.

For staff member Patricia Moriarty, the President’s visit was particularly special as she grew up in the United States and is an American citizen.

"He was fantastic. He’s just lovely and we had the best of time. It was such great craic,” she said of his visit. “We knew for two weeks that he was coming and were very lucky that we were picked.”

During his visit, President Biden bought some sweet treats and a mug with the image of a dog. He paid for it with a €50 note and gave a €10 tip for Conor and Einri.

While it was back to business as usual on Thursday morning, Bobby and Jerome found themselves at the centre of a media storm, with requests for interviews from radio stations around the country.

"It’s mental. Jerome's been on with Pat Kenny and I’ve done three interviews this morning, including some from Cork who have discovered that I’m from Douglas,” said Bobby.

"It was such a great day to be Irish, a proud day to be Irish,” he said, still not quite believing that they hosted the most powerful man in the world.

"He said that we must go to the White House and we’ve made new friends for life.”