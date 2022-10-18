Surprise ‘gift’ to war museum of 18 lb shell made safe by army

Gardaí at the Irish Military Warm Museum on Friday. A man walk in to donate a World War 1, 18 pounder artillery shell. Staff immediately spotted that it could be live and called the emergency services.

A picture of the World War 1, 18 pounder artillery shell that was brought into the Irish Military War Museum in Collon as a donation to the collection. Staff immediately spotted that it might be live and called the emergency services.

Owner of the Military Museum in Collon William Sullivan is used to people offering him war memorabilia, but he got the shock of his life on Friday when he thought a live shell was left at his door!

The drama started around lunchtime when a visitor brought something he’d found in his shed, and the day finished with the army bomb disposal unit making an Ordnance QF 18-pounder shell safe in a neighbouring field.

“It goes to show you, you never know what the day will bring you,” says William with a laugh. “I look back and count my lucky stars, as if it had gone off, you wouldn’t even be able to find my shoes!”

William and his co-worker Arthur were busy preparing for their weekend Halloween events, when a man and woman pulled in with their camper van, and carried something over to the museum entrance.

“He was just going to leave it as a donation for the museum, but we got yapping and he opened the metal ammunition box to reveal what’s known as an 18 pounder shell, and my heart jumped in my chest,” says William, who opened his military museum in Starinagh in 2014. “I had no idea if it was live or not, but instinct kicked in and I took it off him and carried it gently to the middle of a field and called the guards!”

Local gardai cordoned off the area within minutes and the Irish Army arrived around 5pm to make safe this surprise gift.

“They don’t believe it contained explosives, but you can’t be too careful with these things, and in hindsight, it wasn’t the smartest thing to do, to pick it up,” he laughs. “These shells were designed to do maximum damage and we would have been blown to kingdom come if it exploded."

These shells were primarily used by the British Army, but would have been commandeered by Irish rebels, and were used in the shelling of Millmount in Drogheda.

This particular one had lain in the Navan visitor’s shed for 50 years, before he decided to gift it to William’s museum.

"It nearly was one surprise present alright, but thankfully no one was injured,” says William. “We have our pumpkin patch, maze and spooky Halloween events now each weekend from 10am to 5pm, or 5pm to 8pm, but we promise no shocks like I got!”

https://irishmilitarymuseum.com