Sunshine brings the walkers out

The organisers of the Termonfeckin GOAL Mile would like to thank all the participants who came out to St Feichins GAA Grounds on St Stephen’s Day to complete their GOAL mile and donate to the humanitarian charity GOAL. They also had many virtual participants who did the Mile in their own time.

“It was a beautiful sunny morning, after the relentless rainy Christmas Day so people were happy to get out and stretch their legs. It was a very relaxed affair, as we couldn’t have a big race as normal,” said one of the organisers Cllr Michelle Hall. “But it was still a chance to meet up with family and friends in the outdoors at a socially distanced event. We have many loyal supporters, some who have been attending every year since 2007, apart from last year when we unfortunately couldn’t hold the fundraiser due to Covid restrictions.

She said they would also like to thank St Feichins GAA Committee for the use of their grounds again, which makes it so easy to accept visitors.

Termonfeckin GOAL Mile raised almost €1300 in donations to help GOAL continue its work in countries experiencing extreme poverty, disaster and crisis. You can still donate online at www.goalglobal.org.