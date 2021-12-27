Louth

Sunshine brings the walkers out

GOAL Mile success once more in Termonfeckin

The Sullivan family supporting the GOAL Mile. Expand
Helen and Michael Rafferty supporting the GOAL mile at N. Fechin GFC. Expand
Doing the GOAL Mile were Seamie, Killian and Keith Sheridan. Expand
Verna McElwaine, Vivienne and Donal Lynch and Alan McElwaine at the GOAL mile in Termonfeckin. Expand
The Vainiomattila family from Monasterboice and Helsinki doing the GOAL Mile. Expand
Doing the GOAL Mile were Sophia, Olga, Liam and Frida Reilly. Expand
Jo Mooney, Grace, Maureen and Donal Hampson and Michelle Mooney supporting the GOAL mile. Expand
Doing the GOAL Mile were Eimear, Mary and David Thornton. Expand
Taking part in the GOAL Mile on St. Stephen&rsquo;s Day were Rachel McKenna with Madeline, John, Oisin and Ciaran Doherty, Ellen and Martina McKenna. Expand
Susan, Dylan and Matthew Farrell at the GOAL Mile on St. Stephen&rsquo;s Day. Expand
Cian, Sophie and Conor Sullivan at the GOAL Mile on St. Stephen&rsquo;s Day. Expand

The organisers of the Termonfeckin GOAL Mile would like to thank all the participants who came out to St Feichins GAA Grounds on St Stephen’s Day to complete their GOAL mile and donate to the humanitarian charity GOAL. They also had many virtual participants who did the Mile in their own time.

It was a beautiful sunny morning, after the relentless rainy Christmas Day so people were happy to get out and stretch their legs. It was a very relaxed affair, as we couldn’t have a big race as normal,” said one of the organisers Cllr Michelle Hall. “But it was still a chance to meet up with family and friends in the outdoors at a socially distanced event. We have many loyal supporters, some who have been attending every year since 2007, apart from last year when we unfortunately couldn’t hold the fundraiser due to Covid restrictions.

She said they would also like to thank St Feichins GAA Committee for the use of their grounds again, which makes it so easy to accept visitors.

Termonfeckin GOAL Mile raised almost €1300 in donations to help GOAL continue its work in countries experiencing extreme poverty, disaster and crisis. You can still donate online at www.goalglobal.org.

