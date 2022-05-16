Sun and smiles in Sonairte as Ukrainian families hosted

Ukrainian refugees Kiril, Vlada and Diana get their hands dirty in Sonairte!

The Association of Ukrainians in the Republic of Ireland (AURI) held a Sunflower family day in Sonairte, Laytown, recently where participants ate traditional Ukranian food, planted sunflower seeds and went on a nature walk.

According to the organiser Maria Starukh of AURI, Ukrainian sunflower seeds are chosen as they will germinate and bear fruit and since 2014, have symbolised a European future without Soviet and Russian heritage

Maria thanked Paul Reilly from the Café in Sonairte, Kim from the Board, Michael O’Dowd from My Streets, Trisha McDonnell for donating chocolate to kids, and Patrick and Michael from Corduff Busses for providing transfer to the Eco-Centre location