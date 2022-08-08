Summer of ‘water discolouration’ says Louth councillor

Significant water discolouration has been reported in Dundalk and parts of mid Louth, with ongoing issues raised by a Louth councillor.

Councillor John Sheridan has contacted Irish Water about significant water discolouration on the Dundalk Supply over the weekend which supplies the town and parts of Mid Louth.

"This is now the second summer of this water discolouration. I had raised this before the summer at council meetings as I had information that the problem was likely to reoccur this year. Despite assurances from Irish Water prior to the summer that a flushing programme would be taking place to mitigate the problem, we have significant discolouration again."

"The flushing programme has been well publicised and I have seen the flushing taking place personally, but despite this again there was major discoloration over the weekend. I was amazed at the response to a post I had on social media with responses from right across the network. People are incredibly frustrated about this, particularly those caring for people who are sick and those with young children and babies"

"I have also noted that discoloured water is being reported in villages like Blackrock and Dromiskin that have already been flushed by Irish Water which is very concerning.”