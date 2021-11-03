Submissions for change to national screening programme

North Louth Senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed the launch of the National Screening Advisory Committee (NSAC) first Annual Call for changes to screening programmes in Ireland.

Senator McGreehan along with Deputy John Lahart and Cllr Costello, have been campaigning for the age of BreastCheck to be lowered to 40.

“This is a really positive opportunity for the public to get involved in shaping our screening programmes, especially the BreastCheck programme, said Senator McGreehan

“I along with my colleagues, Deputy Lahart and Cllr Costello, have been campaigning for the age of BreastCheck to be lowered to 40 and having BreastCheck included in NSAC’s list is a huge success for our campaign.

“This campaign is so important as unfortunately many younger women who are outside the BreastCheck Screening age are being diagnosed and in some instances, their cancer is at an advanced stage. I look forward to seeing the submissions and NSAC’s recommendations.”

The ‘Annual Call’ is open now until 23 December 2021.

More information on how to make a proposal and the submission forms can be found on the NSAC website at ://www.gov.ie/en/publication/4a997-annual-call-for-submissions/