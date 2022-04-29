Stunning Táin tapestry is a stunning depiction of an epic tale

The audience who attended the unveiling of the Táin Tapestries in An Táin Arts Centre. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

The unveiling of the Táin Tapestries in An Táin Arts Centre. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Lead Artist, Sophie Coyle, Textile Artists, Frances Crowe, Catherine Gray, Claire Delabre, Ina Olohan, Úna Curley, with Sarah Daly, Creative Spark and Mary Claire Cowley, An Táin Arts Centre at the unveiling of the Táin Tapestries in An Táin Arts Centre. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Hundreds of hours of imagining, planning, stitching and sewing came to fruition as the five panels telling the epic story of the Táin Bó Cúailnge were unveiled in An Tain Arts Centre on Friday night.

The Threading the Tain project saw artists across five counties depicting scenes from The Cattle Raid of Cooley, with each panel relating geographically to the area in which it was created.

The result is a fabulous colourful artwork which tells the story of Queen Maeve’s quest to capture the Brown Bull of Cooley and Cuchulainn’s heroic efforts to defeat the invading army.

The five panels are currently on display in the foyer of An Tain Arts Centre and will be returned to their county of origin as this year’s Tain March Festival takes place in June.

The lead artist for the project, which was supported by Creative Ireland, was Dundalk-based artist Sophie Lennon. Textile artists headed up the project in each county, working with volunteers from Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Longford and Roscommon

Describing the panel as ‘a remarkable piece of art”, Paul Hayes, Director of An Tain Arts Centre, said that a remarkable community developed around the project which began in lockdown.

He noted that the women who had contributed their handiwork to the project had said that it had got them through a very hard time.

Mary-Claire Cowley, Project Manager, said the idea for the tapestry came from Mel O’Lone of the Tain March Festival, and was born out of “her absolute passion for the Tain, her passion for life.”

She thanked Paul Hayes for his support, and also Sarah Daly of Creative Spark, the Creative Ireland committees across the five counties, and Mary Caplis and Moya Hodgers from Creative Ireland Louth for their support.

The tapestry was “a wonderful piece of work” and she praised the efforts of the volunteers who gave of their time for free and had got together to create amazing work during a very challenging time.

Launching the Tain March Festival, which returns this year after the pandemic, Dundalk-born archaeologist Paul Gosling noted that the festival is now in its tenth year.

“It celebrates this epic tale which is one of the finest literary works ever produced in Ireland.”

The evening ended with a condensed version of the tale being staged by Dundalk’s MAD Youth Theatre.