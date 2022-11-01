Stunning pictures as first ever Lú Festival lights up the streets of Drogheda

Those behind the Lú Fesitval of Light pictured on West Street on Friday.

At the Lú Festival of Light were Thomas McEvoy (Louth Co Co), Aideen Morrissey, Colette Moss (Louth Co Co), Susan Murphy (Louth Co. Co.), Ryan Vail.

At the Lú Festival of Light were Thomas McEvoy (Louth Co Co), Aideen Morrissey, Colette Moss (Louth Co Co), Trevor Connolly (Love Drogheda), Ryan Vail and Mark Mohan (Failte Ireland)

Those behind the Lú Fesitval of Light pictured on West Street on Friday.

On paper it sounded great, but nothing could have prepared you for the reality of the inaugural Lú Festival of Light.

The streets of Drogheda were thronged over the Bank Holiday weekend, as three of the town’s most iconic buildings were lit up with spectacular displays, which had the first audience literally gasping with wonderment.

Anticipation was building across West Street on Friday night, as crowds started to gather at St Peter’s Church where the first illumination was taking place.

After a tense countdown, what followed for the next five minutes will live on in the memory of those who saw it for a long time.

The booming voice of local historian Anthony Murphy heralded the start of a kaleidoscope of colour projected perfectly onto the facade of the 19th century cathedral, telling the local myths of The Salmon of Knowledge, Lú (from whom the county gets its name), St Patrick and St Oliver Plunkett.

The grey edifice was transformed with dramatic moving images into a colourful canvas, telling remarkable tales through speech, sound (music by Ryan Vail) and projection, sending shivers along multiple spines.

The sight of a giant snake wending its way through the alcoves, fire encircling the rose window, and the crumbling masonry were incredible, and kudos goes to lighting and film production company Visual Spectrum for the animations, the Love Drogheda team led by CEO Trevor Connolly, Fáilte Ireland Urban Animation Capital Investment Scheme and Louth County Council.

The excitement continued at the other locations, with local storyteller Grainne Rafferty relaying the story of Boann at Laurence Gate, ethereal depictions showing the 13th century barbican in a new light.

The Old Abbey was also the location for a stunning display, where Anthony brought the story of Oengus & Caer to life.

The Lú Festival of Light is an original addition to Drogheda’s Arts and Cultural events and follows on from several excellent creative attractions in the area including the Highlanes Gallery, Droichead Arts Centre, Drogheda Millmount Museum and the DRAWDA urban art trail featuring incredible murals that focus on key figures and moments from our mythological past

You can catch the displays again at the following times this week:

Wednesday November 2nd - 6.30pm - 9.30pm

Thursday November 3rd - 6.30pm - 9.30pm

Friday November 4th - 6.30pm - 9.30pm

Saturday November 5th - 6.30pm - 9.30pm