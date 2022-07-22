Stunning Carlingford in top five ‘Best Places to Holiday’ in Ireland

Carlingford has been named as one of the ‘Five Best Places to Holiday in Ireland’ and is now in with a chance to win the overall title of ‘The Best Place to Holiday in Ireland 2022’.

The other four finalists hoping to win that crown are Achill in Mayo, Inisbofin in Galway, The Burren in Clare, and The Causeway Coast / Portrush in Antrim.

The Irish Times ‘Best Place to Holiday in Ireland 2022’ competition, which is in association with Fáilte Ireland, began in early May when members of the public were invited to nominate their favourite holiday destination on the island of Ireland.

Carlingford was dubbed ‘Activity Central, wowing visitors with the scenic vista and wide range of outdoor pursuits.

The judging panel described the Louth village as “One of only three natural fjords in Ireland, looking out on the Mourne Mountains and framed by the Cooley Mountains, this is among the most eye-popping locations on the east coast. A rare blend of medieval buildings and 20th and 21st-century additions, the town itself is as beautiful as the landscape in which it sits. Whether paddleboarding, ziplining, golfing or walking the 40Km Táin Way or any of the other many hill and mountain trails, you’ll never run out of things to do here.”

Every nominated location in this year’s competition was considered by a panel of judges on a range of criteria including natural amenities, built environment, sustainability, tourism services, diversity, a warm welcome for visitors, transport links, accommodation supply, cost and of course the X factor.

The chair of the judging panel, Conor Goodman from The Irish Times said selecting the five finalists from the long list had been extremely difficult.

“The competition has really highlighted the natural beauty, excellent quality, and the sheer variety of our holiday locations, as is clear from our five finalists. It has also generated debate about the different types of visitor experience which are available here and highlighted important issues such as sustainability, accessibility and attractability.”

“At a time when inflation is at record levels, cost and value have to be key considerations for anyone planning a holiday in Ireland, as they were for the judges in this competition.”