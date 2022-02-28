Students raise over €7,000 for cancer charities

Students of the Business Ethics and Corporate Citizen module, Lecturers Dr. Maeve McArdle, Mr. Shane Hill and Cormac McMullan from fundraiser for Cancer Fund for Children

Dundalk Institute of Technology celebrated the achievement of students from the Business Ethics and Corporate Citizenship module who raised €7,000 on behalf of two charities, The Cancer Fund for Children and The Irish Cancer Society.

As part of the fundraiser the planned several events including a table quiz, a sponsored walk, and a Christmas jumper night out.

"Unfortunately, Storm Barra had other ideas and instead of walking the Greenway in Carlingford, the students did a virtual sponsored walk on a day when it was safe to venture out.

Throughout the years the students of this module have raised money and awareness for many causes and the total this year brings the amount raised to date on this module to over €150,000.