Students raise over €3,100 for St Vincent de Paul local services

The young men of St Mary’s have made a huge contribution to the community, especially those who are most in need at this expensive time of year.

Just before the Christmas holidays, Mr Brady and Mr Sweeney were presented with a cheque for €1,600 from Ms Delany, on behalf of the student council in St. Mary's Diocesan Diocesan School, for the society of St Vincent De Paul.

They also collected the €1,509.73 which was raised by the St. Mary's Diocesan School Transition Year students doing the flag day in Drogheda yesterday. A huge thank you to all who donated to this very worthy cause.

SVP is a direct service non-profit organisation whose work primarily involves person-to-person contact with people who have a variety of needs. They try to promote self-sufficiency, enabling people to help themselves.