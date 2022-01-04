Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 3.4°C Dublin

Students raise over €3,100 for St Vincent de Paul local services

The students hit the streets for SVP. Expand
Mr Brady and Mr Sweeney were presented with a cheque for €1,600 from Ms Delany. Expand
Collectors from St. Mary's Diocesan School Transition Year. Expand

Close

The students hit the streets for SVP.

The students hit the streets for SVP.

Mr Brady and Mr Sweeney were presented with a cheque for €1,600 from Ms Delany.

Mr Brady and Mr Sweeney were presented with a cheque for €1,600 from Ms Delany.

Collectors from St. Mary's Diocesan School Transition Year.

Collectors from St. Mary's Diocesan School Transition Year.

/

The students hit the streets for SVP.

droghedaindependent

Alison Comyn

The young men of St Mary’s have made a huge contribution to the community, especially those who are most in need at this expensive time of year.

Just before the Christmas holidays, Mr Brady and Mr Sweeney were presented with a cheque for €1,600 from Ms Delany, on behalf of the student council in St. Mary's Diocesan Diocesan School, for the society of St Vincent De Paul.

This is Louth Newsletter

Your weekly fix of local news and sport headlines from Louth, direct to your inbox

This field is required

Read More

They also collected the €1,509.73 which was raised by the St. Mary's Diocesan School Transition Year students doing the flag day in Drogheda yesterday. A huge thank you to all who donated to this very worthy cause.

SVP is a direct service non-profit organisation whose work primarily involves person-to-person contact with people who have a variety of needs. They try to promote self-sufficiency, enabling people to help themselves.

Read More

Privacy