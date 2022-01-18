Student’s plea to Minister for hybrid Leaving Certificate

A 6th year student at Ballymakenny College, Drogheda, has written an open letter to Education Minister Norma Foley pleading with her to allow the same hybrid Leaving Cert scheme as in 2021.

Aine Byrne says it is unfair for the Leaving Cert students of 2022 to revert to the traditional system, as they have experienced as much, if not more, disruption in the past two years as the past students.

“I am one of many students that has had a positive PCR test result in the new year, meaning I cannot sit my mock oral exams. I am missing out on a chunk of the curriculum and there is no option for me to keep on top of the work load, as I am not in the classroom and there are no online class options,” says Aine, who is 18 years old. “I would feel a lot more comfortable if there was options for us, the students suffering, to have online or live streamed classes, as I wouldn’t fall behind.”

Almost two years in to the pandemic, Aine says life is still not normal, so why should the Leaving Certificate proceed as normal?

"We are experiencing more than three times the amount of daily cases nationally, compared to last year and this is more than likely to continue to be very high and cause more disruptions before we sit our Leaving Certificate Exams,” she adds.

“I am a very hard working student and I am very dedicated to my school work, but since the start of the pandemic the level of teaching has been extremely inadequate. The online classes throughout the course of 2020 were sporadic and disjointed, which also meant that the work load was very low compared to the required curriculum. I am very anxious and distressed for the LC exams this year, as I feel we are extremely unprepared because of the lack of teaching throughout the pandemic”.

Aine wants to study Irish and Spanish teaching and feels the Leaving Certificate class of 2021 had an advantage, as while the schools were shut they were still being taught by their teachers and learning new material through zoom classes.

“I don’t feel confident in achieving the points required for the course I hope to enter,” she adds. “I am attending grinds to try and make up for some of the missed curriculum but some of the grinds are teaching aspects that have not been covered in school because they are so far behind.”

Labour TD Ged Nash responded to Aine with his and his party’s support.

“I believe that the 2022 Leaving Cert should be operated on the same hybrid basis as last year and call on the Minister to make a decision on this matter to reduce the anxiety and stress this is causing students like Aine” said Deputy Nash.

“We will continue to campaign on this issue over the coming weeks to achieve that outcome”.

What do you think – should there be a hybrid or traditional Leaving Cert this year? Contact Alison Comyn on AComyn@drogheda-independent.ie.