Student’s ‘one in a million’ brain clot diagnosed after visit to Specsavers

A VISIT to Specsavers Dundalk proved to be life saving for 19-year-old Neche Okolo as her quick-thinking optometrist discovered symptoms of a blood clot in her brain.

This rare condition affects one in a million people and is unusual in young people so the Dundalk student was extremely fortunate that community optometrist Martina Kelly realised that seriousness of the situation and referred her for urgent treatment.

Neche, who was just 18 at the time, had been previously admitted to hospital in January 2021 after experiencing a sore neck, nausea, and persistent headaches. When she improved, she was discharged with a suspected viral infection.

However, her symptoms returned but this time Neche was also experiencing blurred vision and her left eye was drifting to one side.

She called to Specsavers Dundalk where she was seen by Martina Kelly, who reviewed her symptoms, carried out some tests and performed a full eye examination,

Martina realised that Neche needed an urgent referral to the Mater Hospital Eye Clinic.

‘It was evident to me on meeting Neche that something wasn’t quite right,” she recalls. “Her left eye was very much drifting to one side and she appeared to be in quite a lot of pain.”

A scan using the digital retinal camera confirmed what Martina had initially suspected – a case of papilloedema, which is typically caused by pressure in the head, particularly around brain.

"I tried to reassure Neche as I referred her to hospital straight away for further examination,’ says Martina.

As Neche has previously attended Specsavers in Dundalk, Martina was able to cross check the new images against her previous ones where it was evident that there was signs of papilloedema. The two sets of images were shared with the expert team at The Mater Hospital to help illustrate how bad Neche’s condition was.

After several MRI and CT scans it was confirmed that Neche had cerebral venous sinus thrombosis.

‘Blood clots had formed and caused a stroke in my brain,” says Neche. “My ophthalmologist told me that only one in one million people have this condition and it is highly unusual in one so young. I’m now telling everyone to make sure they get their eyes tested.’

‘I am so incredibly grateful to Martina for quickly detecting my condition and acting so fast in referring me to the Mater Hospital. Her professionalism and expertise in approaching the situation was incredibly reassuring. She was so calm and supportive through it all and this helped stop me from spiralling out of control.

"I am eternally grateful to Martina and Specsavers Dundalk for potentially saving my life,” says Neche who is taking a year out from her studies.

“The team at the Mater Eye Clinic were incredible and the communication between Specsavers and the hospital was seamless which was incredibly reassuring.”

Thankfully Neche’s condition was picked up and she was referred for urgent treatment and care. She will continue to be monitored for blood clots as her doctor’s ensure she is in good care. Had this not been picked up it could have been a very different outcome.

Neche also kept in touch with her optician Martina throughout the process and has been back to Specsavers Dundalk to have her eyes tested. Since her initial appointment she has also had an OCT scan, which gives an even more in depth look at the eye and the overall health of the eye so that they may continue to monitor her condition

Neche is sharing her story to encourage people to take a proactive approach to their eye health and show that eye tests are about more than discovering if you need glasses or not. She also wants to stress the importance of paying attention to a sudden change in vision and the need to act fast.

A recent report published by Specsavers notes that 36% of adults delayed an eye test during the pandemic, raising concerns about the impact of the pandemic on Ireland’s eye health due to reduced testing and delays in the identification and treatment of eye disease.

‘It’s important that anyone noticing a change in their vision gets it seen to right away,” says Martina. “While usually this is down to a change in prescription or from our eyes feeling tired, in other cases it can be something more serious. If you have any concerns about your eyes, especially with a sudden change in your vision, make an appointment as soon as possible.

‘If people have missed an appointment during the pandemic, we urge them to rebook. We are still adhering to strict safety precautions in our stores.’