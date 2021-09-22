Students get back to the lecture halls of DkIT

Katie Ryan, Christopher O'Neill and Caitlin Connor, Student Union, DkIT at the second year students induction day at DkIT. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Students at Dundalk Institute of Technology return to their classes this week, their actual classes and lecture halls, as opposed to dialling into lectures via their laptops and Zoom classes.

The curtailment of physical classes and lectures over the last year has been a huge loss to the students.

Indeed last week, the Student’s Union at DkIT organised an induction day for second years, to assist returning students to meet their classmates for very possibly the first time.

All last year their classes were held remotely and they may only have met fellow classmates at practical classes which couldn’t be held remotely and were held with various pods attending on different days.

It is not how student life is supposed to be.

Going to college is an experience that many will cherish for the rest of their lives. Getting to meet new people and learn new experiences.

We can only hope that this college year will be more normal for all concerned.