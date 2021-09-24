Students are the ‘beating heart’ of DkIT

“We are very excited to be here and have been made very welcome in Dundalk. We have been here for five days so far and we love it so far!” said new DkIt student Lenka Vrancikova,

Lenka is among a cohort of over 50 students from the Czech Republic and Slovakia who are beginning their college life in Dundalk this week, and joined friends Kate Kricenska and Magdalenna Vavrova at a first year induction event on campus.

DkIT is welcoming students back to campus for the new academic year, with the first return to higher education since March last year,

The outdoor induction event gave many students the first opportunity to meet one another as they embarked on the next stage of their academic careers.

Speaking during her induction, Hayley Roddy, Event Management student from Ravensdale and a former pupil of St Vincent’s Secondary School, added: “It’s great to come and see the campus and was good to meet my classmates. I am looking forward to starting the course.”

DkIT President, Michael Mulvey welcomed all students back, adding they are ‘the beating heart of any Institution.’

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the staff who have worked tirelessly to prepare DkIT for reopening. We have put in place all the measures advised by public health to make the return to campus safe and sustainable for all our students, staff, and wider community.”

He added: “We will continue to be vigilant and in constant communication with the public health specialists with the priority being the health, safety and wellbeing of all our Institute community. I believe our strength in this new phase of the pandemic will be personal and well as institutional responsibility. I wish all our students, but especially the students who have had no on-campus experience, a healthy, fulfilling, academic year at DkIT.”

The President explained that all public health protocols will be followed on campus by staff and students. Everyone is expected to wear a mask at all times indoors.

"Exceptions will be granted for students and staff with a medical condition, however they then must adhere to a minimum of a two metre distance between them and other students and staff. Hand sanitisations stations are provided throughout the campus and students will be required to use anti-viral wipes to clean down their seat prior to, and after a class. Free face masks will be distributed to all DkIT students.”

Meanwhile, despite the disruption of COVID 19 on every aspect of education, DkIT has seen a 25% increase in 2020/2021 intake of part- time students.

“This is the biggest year on year percentage growth in part-time enrolments. It represents a 62% growth in enrolments over the past four years. To facilitate this demand over 45 new part-time courses have been developed over the past 5 years,” said Anton Barrett, Head of Lifelong Learning at DkIT.

Some of high demand courses include certificates in Renewable Energy, Digital Media Design, Culinary Skills, Supply Chain Management and BA in Childcare, and Bsc in Civil Engineering. Part time admissions is now closed for this semester but will be open at the end of October for courses starting in January 2022.

“Adult learners and employers have all seen the value of upskilling and continuous learning. We at DkIT are delighted to see an increase in our flexible and part-time student numbers. All our part-time programmes are compiled in our academic schools and departments and are of exceptional academic quality. A modern-day employee needs to be flexible and constantly upskilling and both our students and employers report the overwhelming results when a person embraces lifelong learning,” said Anton.