Student publication detailing life in lockdown launched at awards ceremony

Aminat Agboola after receiving her certificate from Sadie Ward McDermott, Director of Further Education at the LMETB Adult Learning Service QQI Awards night held in the Crowne Plaza Hotel. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Abdelghani Marki after receiving his certificate from Sadie Ward McDermott, Director of Further Education at the LMETB Adult Learning Service QQI Awards night held in the Crowne Plaza Hotel. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Alphonsina Ineza after receiving her certificate from Sadie Ward McDermott, Director of Further Education at the LMETB Adult Learning Service QQI Awards night held in the Crowne Plaza Hotel. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Marcella McCague after receiving the certificate for Paul McCague (RIP) from Sadie Ward McDermott, Director of Further Education at the LMETB Adult Learning Service QQI Awards night held in the Crowne Plaza Hotel. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Elisa Maria Afonso after receiving her certificate from Sadie Ward McDermott, Director of Further Education at the LMETB Adult Learning Service QQI Awards night held in the Crowne Plaza Hotel. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Kinga Byrne, LMETB Adult Learning Service addresses the attendance at the LMETB Adult Learning Service QQI Awards night held in the Crowne Plaza Hotel. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Farida Ali after receiving her certificate from Sadie Ward McDermott, Director of Further Education at the LMETB Adult Learning Service QQI Awards night held in the Crowne Plaza Hotel. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Part of the large attendance at the LMETB Adult Learning Service QQI Awards night held in the Crowne Plaza Hotel. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Moriliat Ajoke Raji after receiving her certificate from Sadie Ward McDermott, Director of Further Education at the LMETB Adult Learning Service QQI Awards night held in the Crowne Plaza Hotel. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Waris Niazi after receiving his certificate from Sadie Ward McDermott, Director of Further Education at the LMETB Adult Learning Service QQI Awards night held in the Crowne Plaza Hotel. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Former student and guest speaker Con Mockler at the LMETB Adult Learning Service QQI Awards night held in the Crowne Plaza Hotel. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Hend Aly after receiving her certificate from Sadie Ward McDermott, Director of Further Education at the LMETB Adult Learning Service QQI Awards night held in the Crowne Plaza Hotel. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Ismahan Alnahdi after receiving her certificate from Sadie Ward McDermott, Director of Further Education at the LMETB Adult Learning Service QQI Awards night held in the Crowne Plaza Hotel. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Galyna Lambe after receiving her certificate from Sadie Ward McDermott, Director of Further Education at the LMETB Adult Learning Service QQI Awards night held in the Crowne Plaza Hotel. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Lana Aljaf after receiving her certificate from Sadie Ward McDermott, Director of Further Education at the LMETB Adult Learning Service QQI Awards night held in the Crowne Plaza Hotel. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

A book written by students of LMETB Adult Learning Service in Dundalk detailing their experience during lockdown was launched at the service’s awards ceremony last week.

The excitement in the Crowne Plaza Dundalk was palpable at the long-awaited awards ceremony, which is the event is the highlight of the calendar for the students who were presented with QQI certificates acknowledging all the hard work they put into their courses. The students’ publication ‘Life in lockdown moving to brighter days’ was launched that evening.

Adult Literacy Organiser Kinga Byrne welcomed the students to the event which was a very special one for all, coming after the pandemic restrictions.

"This evening is all about our learners and their families,” she said. “We are extremely proud of the people in the room who are receiving awards tonight as the work done for these certificates required adapting to remote learning and attending classes online while caring for families, home schooling or dealing with loneliness and isolation.”

Former student Conn Mockler, who attended the Intensive Literacy and Numeracy programme moving onto a Back to Education Initiative course at a higher level. Conn spoke eloquently about his time in the service.

"My time in the Adult Learning Service was really positive for me,” he said. “I received kindness and support.”

Conn, who is currently studying Digital Media and Gaming at O’Fiaich Institute of Further Education, wanted to share his story to encourage others to return to education,

He thanked all his tutors and especially Danny for the wonderful support they had given him.

Sadie Ward McDermott, Director of the Further Education and Training services in LMETB congratulated the learners on upskilling and adapting to the new learning environment so quickly.

"During this very difficult time you have shown both your commitment to your studies and your resilience in dealing with such challenging circumstances,” she said.

She also read some extracts from the publication and the audience all received a copy of the publication. The readings chosen reflected the students’ experiences, thoughts and hopes for the future at the time of the first lockdown.

“The publication is very upbeat and positive and a credit to all involved. It also marks a very important point in our social history in Dundalk that will always be with us,” she said.

The most poignant reading was that written by Paul McCaugue a former student who sadly passed away during lockdown.

Sadie thanked his family members for coming to the event to receive his certificate and LMETB have dedicated the publication to his memory.

The most important part of the evening followed with the presentation of the certificates. The smiling faces said it all as the students received their awards form Kinga and Sadie.

To find out more about the free courses on offer in LMETB, Adult Learning Service in Dundalk, please call (042) 9353591 or email alslouth@lmetb.ie