Stronger than ever! Rob’s 75th birthday at McHugh’s gig

There must be something about the Drogheda welcome for legendary Blues/Soul singer Rob Strong to want to spend his 75th birthday playing here...well almost, it’s in a few weeks!

Also celebrating six glorious decades in the music business, Rob’s last visit two years ago saw him sell out Odd Mollies on February 22nd 2020 for his third gig there in six months This time round, Rob and his band are looking forward to playing McHugh’s Venue in the town this Saturday February 12th at 9pm.

The Derry native has been playing in Drogheda since the late 1960s when he fronted the iconic Plattermen band at huge venues such as the Abbey Ballroom, The White Horse Hotel and The Ashling Ballroom in Clogherhead.

In the early 1970s, nobody in Ireland personified the raw energy of rock, blues and soul music like Rob Strong. Rob proceeded to play The Penny Farthing venue in Georges Street in the ‘70s and many local venues ever since.

For almost 40 years he has fronted The Rob Strong Band, which currently feature top class musicians, Sean Behan on lead guitar, Cormac Crowley on drums, Salvatore Urbano on keyboards and Rob himself on lead vocals and bass guitar.

As the title of his highly acclaimed biography suggests, Rob is 'Still Going Strong' after an incredible 60 years on the road with Rob celebrating his 75th birthday later this month.

The biography was written by Paul Holland from Drogheda, who has been managing Rob for the past five years.

The biography has attracted interest from US producer Danny Saber, who has worked with The Rolling Stones, U2, Madonna and David Bowie.Danny is hoping to make a movie on Rob's career with the influence of Irish musicians on the world stage the main theme.

Rob is known as ‘The Godfather of Soul’ but is versatile in singing all genres , especially Rock, Blues, Jazz and Pop . He is regarded by Colm Wilkinson, Brush Shiels and Johnny Logan, as one of the best singers to ever come out of Ireland. Rob’s son, Andrew Strong, achieved worldwide stardom when he starred in The Commitments movie and nowadays performs in Scandanavia and Australia. Rob’s daughter, Niamh Strong, has performed regularly with Rob’s band and the youngest in the family, Alex, is proving to be very talented on the bass guitar!

‘Seeing Rob Strong with the Plattermen in the late ‘60s was a big influence on me. To hear a fellow Northerner sing the soul music I loved so well, gave me a lot of confidence that one day I could find my own voice,” adds singer Paul Brady.

Saturday's gig in McHughs promises to be another great night with Italian Salvatore Urbano , Sean Behan on lead guitar and Cormac Crowley on drums, all fabulous musicians in their own right.Tickets. €13.50 available from ticketstop.ie .

The Official Rob Strong Biography “ Still Going Strong” includes a FREE CD (Soul Affair by The Rob Strong Band) and is only available online from www.robstrong.ie, at concerts or by contacting Paul Holland on info@robstrong.ie