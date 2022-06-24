Street preachers accused of using ‘homophobic language’ in Dundalk town centre have charges dismissed

The men were preaching at Market Square in Dundalk. Picture: Ken Finegan / Newspics

Three street preachers who, it was alleged, ‘used insulting language of a homophobic nature’ at Market Square in Dundalk have had Public Order charges against them dismissed.

Seán Tully (44), Alexander Avenue, Belfast, and Ryan Williamson (44), Loughbrickland, Banbridge were each charged with engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour or words, failing to comply with the direction of a garda and failing to provide a garda with their name and address, on 21 September last.

Robert Ervine (39), Loughbrickland, Banbridge, who did not attend the district court hearing, was accused of the same first two charges.

Mr Tully and Mr Williamson denied singling out homosexuals while urging sinners to repent.

They claimed that the LGBT community had weaponised An Garda Síochána and the PSNI by making complaints against their preaching and that they wore body cameras as a consequence.

Gda Michael Brady gave evidence that following a complaint he went to Market Square where he saw three men using a speaker and microphone.

He said he heard them using ‘insulting language of a homophobic nature, backed by a religious message’.

‘They were saying homosexuals are going to burn in hell for ever and sodomy was a sin.’

Gda Brady testified that the men refused to desist and ‘persisted in their behaviour’.

All three were cautioned that they were going to be arrested under the Public Order Act. Seán Tully and Ryan Williamson refused to give their details.

Cross-examined by barrister Stephen Faulkner, Gda Brady said the men were giving ‘a homophobic message with religious undertones’ and had pamphlets. They tried to hand him a copy.

It was put to the witness that the defendants had freedom of speech and association, to which Gda Brady replied they had a responsibility ‘not to insult or belittle others’.

It was accepted there was no other person in court to say they were insulted.

Mr Faulkner submitted there was no specific evidence given against Robert Ervine. The court dismissed the two charges against him.

Tully and Williamson said they were preaching the gospel and handing out literature with passages from the bible.

Mr. Tully said he had been quoting from the bible saying the unrighteous should not enter the kingdom of heaven and that no members of the public engaged with them.

Mr. Williamson played footage from a body camera during which he preached that God called on homosexuals and heterosexuals to repent.

He claimed they were there to police the spiritual issues in Dundalk.

Judge McKiernan said she believed everybody was entitled to have their own opinion.

If that had potential or was likely to cause a breach of the peace that had to be considered but, in this case, she had a doubt.

‘I don't perceive it was likely to cause a breach of the peace.’

All charges were dismissed.