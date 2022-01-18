Stock trade major challenge for retailers over Christmas

The Christmas period brought many challenges for local retailers due to difficulties acquiring stock and attracting shoppers into stores.

Thursdays and Fridays saw the highest accumulated footfall in the town, with the hours between 11am and 3pm busiest.

West Street and Scotch Hall Bridge were two of the busiest monitored footfall points in the town centre.

There was a recorded 29,825 on the Hugh DeLacy Bridge, and 21,408 recorded on West Street.

2pm appeared to be peak time for customers throughout the town, which might be accredited to lunch time shopping and ‘just before school runs’.

There was considerable increases in footfall through the month of December compared with November. On the Hugh DeLacy Bridge there was nearly 9,000 shoppers in November, while December had nearly 150,000. West street increased from 7250 shoppers in November to 101,629 in December.

Although some shops and sectors experienced lower levels of support and visitation, many of these businesses noted a higher spend per person.

Chief Executive Officer at Drogheda BID, Trevor Connolly said, “it appears that the Christmas season has seen a more purposeful shopper that went in to buy very specific items as opposed to previous years where there would be increased browsing, discretionary spend and a lower level of dwell time in the town due to tighter restrictions on hospitality.”

This can be attributed to curfews on pubs and restaurants, with reduced evening and night time activity. The cancellations of office parties and Christmas gatherings had an impact on industry sales as there was reduced spend in some stores.

Laura O’Braidain, Store Manager of Pennys Drogheda,feels this year was a quiet one compared with the last few years.

She explained there were many different factors with stock delays being a major one as well as storms, Brexit and Covid-19. . There were delays due to the ports, and with delivery companies unable to get drivers, especially companies that have UK connections due to Brexit.

Due to these delays, there is now a huge amount of stock coming in this month that was initially meant for the Christmas period.

Covid-19 restrictions had a huge impact on stock imports, as different countries were going in and out of lockdowns at different stages.

Laura explained there was also a “customer fear” in the two weeks prior to Christmas. People restricted their movements in an effort to not mix to ensure their Christmas could be spent with their families. On top of this people were also adhering to their isolation periods, which inevitably prevented people from going out to shop.

Laura noted there was an increase in gift card sales in store with the assumption that consumers did not want to spend too long in shops browsing in fear of Covid-19, and instead getting in and out as quickly as possible.

“There was an at least 10 per cent increase in gift card vouchers, with the shop even running out of them at one stage.”

Laura noted, "when the pubs opened, make-up sales did increase again, along with the eyelashes and the tans, as well as the going out clothes. All of these items still sold during the Christmas period, but you can see after Christmas they have had a bit of a lull. The big Christmas products were the pyjamas this year and fluffy socks.”

President of Restaurants Association of Ireland and Managing Director of Scholars and Peggy Moores, Mark McGowan explained, “we had a significant drop in numbers which is purely down to the restrictions that were imposed on the business. Naturally, Christmas parties tend to go on until the early hours of the morning and that didn’t happen, so we lost out on a significant turnover throughout that whole period of December.”

Cancellations started in late November as Chief Medical Officer, Tony Holohan encouraged people to call off their Christmas parties and reduce social interactions.

There was 5000-6000 covers cancelled for the entire month of December. This was made up for thought bookings that came in from the domestic market. People made their own plans by booking tables for four or six people, and Mr McGowan noted the overall net cancellation was around 2000 covers.

"The supply chain has been impacted by this too, but that’s down to close contacts and drivers. There are a lot of delays on produce. Wines from the southern hemisphere, such as Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Argentina – we’re in short supply.”

Changes have had to be made because of these shortages, with Mark explaining they have started to sell more French wines. However, this does provide opportunity to the European wines, bringing the price down slightly due to competition.

"We got a very good deal in the wines we got in, and we’ve very happy with that. We might even keep them,” Mark laughed.

In relation to pubs, Mr McGowan noted people changed their habits over the Christmas period. The usual opening hours of Peggy Moores is 4pm, but was changed to 12pm once restrictions were implemented. He explained the pub started to get busy around 2pm and surprisingly had very good trade throughout December. However it was still down from the previous year as the hospitality sector was subject to harsher restrictions this year.

But despite all the challaneges facing retailers and the hospitality sector, Mr Connolly concluded, “What we have noted when engaging with members is that the people of Drogheda have shown great and steady support for shopping and supporting local business.”