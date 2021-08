I THINK Mell school will be marking its 10th birthday in the not so distant future and it is incredible to think that pedestrian crossing lights outside the school have still not been switched on.

In fact, the same covers are on them, so at least they wear well!

Efforts have been made to get someone to take responsibility on turning on the lights but to no avail.

Maybe they are planning an official ‘switch on’ for the big birthday.