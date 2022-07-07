Still more for Seán to do as popular Drogheda Sacristan receives Papal Award!

Lourdes Church Sacristan Sean Walshe was presented with the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice Cross (For Church & Pontiff) by the Archbishop of Armagh, Dr Eamon Martin.

It’s not often he’s stuck for words, but after 60 years as sacristan in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Seán Walshe was conferred with the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice Cross (For Church & Pontiff) by the Archbishop of Armagh, Dr Eamon Martin on Saturday. leaving him almost speechless!

When he found his tongue, he explained his code is 7661!

"That’s for seven Popes, six Archbishops of Armagh, six parish priests and me!” says Sean with a laugh.

This is a major award from Pope Francis for “exceptional works and zeal” and it was a proud moment for Seán and his whole family.

“I congratulate you warmly, Seán, for this outstanding contribution to the life of St Peter’s Parish, Drogheda. I thank you sincerely for your faithful service, now entering its seventh decade,” said Archbishop Eamon Martin. “I ask the Lord’s continued health and blessing in our ministry.”

Seán has served under six parish priests; Mgr Stokes, Mgr Laverty, Bishop Lennon, Mgr Donnelly, Mgr Carroll and Canon Sweeney.

“Seán, seven is the perfect biblical number,” quipped Canon Eamon Sweeney during the ceremony. “You obviously have some years still to do!”

Seán was also presented with a framed drawing of Our Lady of Lourdes Church by the Parish Pastoral Council Chair, Rocio Garcia, while his wife Terrie was given a bouquet of flowers.

Refreshments were served afterwards on the church plaza.

Present at the conferring were Seán’s wife, seven children Jackie, Cathy David, Ollie, Sean Sean, Kevin and Timothy, 14 grandchildren – two of whom sing in the Lourdes Youth Choir,, four brothers, his sister, and the Our Lady of Lourdes Saturday Vigil Mass congregation.

"I was an altar server in school when I started, and when I was 19, Willie Healy left the Sacristan position and I have been there ever since,” says Seán. “I have trained Jennifer Gerrard in to be my replacement, but it won’t be for another few years yet!”

His immense contribution to parish life was praised by all.

“It is proper that this wonderful milestone in Seán’s work for St Peter’s Parish be properly marked,” Canon Sweeney told the Drogheda Independent. “Seán’s contribution to the life of Our Lady of Lourdes Church has been immense. He was there as sacristan very shortly after the church’s opening. He loves the bricks and mortar of the building, and has facilitated so much worship and praise over the decades. With the clergy and parishioners I wish him continued health and blessing.”