Stellar line-up for Carlingford’s afternoon concerts

Once again there’s a stellar line-up for the popular spring and summer afternoon, concerts in the Carlingford Heritage Centre.

This year’s spring series gets under way Sunday May 14t with spectacular line-up of legendary artists from the Irish traditional music scene. composer Shaun Davey and singer Rita Connolly, joined on stage by none other than Donal Lunn, co-founder of three of Ireland's greatest, most influential groups in Planxty, Bothy Band and Moving Hearts. His daughter, violinist Cora Venus Lunny and outstanding musician, conductor and choir master, David Brophy compete the line-up for what’s bound to be a very special concert indeed.

The following week, Sunday May 21 it’s the turn of two of Ireland’s up and coming young singer-musicians, Séamus and Caoimhe Uí Fhlatharta, multi-instrumentalists and hauntingly beautiful sean-nós singers, who recently performed to much acclaim on the Late, Late Show.

The final concert in the short spring serie on Sunday May 28 sees Scottish harpist Catriona McKay return to the Heritage Centre where she last played with Zoë Conway and John Mc Intyre in 2019. One of the most influential Celtic musicians today, Catriona has recently returned from a series of concerts in Norway, followed by Melbourne, Adelaide and the Sidney Opera House.

Musical directors Zoë Conway and John McIntrye will be joined by some of the many friends they have made on the Irish music scene for their summer series. In the first concert on Sunday August 13they are joined by special guests Dónal Lunny and Máirtín O Connor. Máirtín’s remarkable career has seen him as a member of many of traditional music's leading groups including, Midnight Well, De Dannan, The Boys of the Lough, and Skylark.

The following week, Sunday August 20. Liam O Maonlaí, of the Hothouse Flower returns as the special guest .One of the most talented, charismatic and soulful performers of Irish traditional and world music today, this promises to be an unmissable afternoon.

For the final week, the special guest is Eleanor Mc Evoy - one of Ireland's most accomplished contemporary singer/songwriters. McEvoy composed the song "Only A Woman's Heart", the title track of "A Woman's Heart" which is the best selling album in Irish history, staying in the Irish Top 10 for over a year. Still writing and performing such beautifully reflective and atmospheric story-songs like ‘South Anne Street’, as recently heard on the Late Late Show.

Tickets for both the spring and summer concerts are available at www.carlingfordheritagecentre.com