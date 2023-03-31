Stellar line-up for Boyne Music Festival taking shape for 10th anniversary event

The Boyne Music Festival is gearing up to celebrate 10 years of internationally acclaimed music making and artistry this summer with concerts, poetry, walks, workshops and more from 27th - 30th of July, featuring artists including Robert Cohen (cello), Mia Cooper (violin), Zoë Conway (violin), Anna Devin (soprano) and Alex Petcu (percussion).

Founded by twin sisters Julie-Anne and Aisling Manning and their cousin Deirdre Brenner, the Boyne Music Festival has been bringing high quality artistic programming to the Boyne Valley for the past ten years.

“We’re thrilled to mark this significant milestone with an exciting weekend of events celebrating the place we call home.” (Deirdre Brenner, Festival Director)

To kick things off we are hosting a morning workshop for amateur chamber music ensembles led by Boyne Music Festival artists at Townley Hall on Wednesday 26th July before officially opening the festival with a concert in the ballroom of Slane Castle at 8pm on Thursday 27th July. This concert is preceded by a 10th anniversary celebratory dinner in the beautiful surrounds of the castle, a wonderful opportunity to experience local cuisine while also marking this exciting milestone with other festival guests.

On Friday 28th July the festival returns to its spiritual home at Townley Hall for an exciting evening of classical, contemporary and traditional music by Irish composers. The concert is preceded by a special event for BMF Friends including a tour of Townley Hall and an opportunity to meet the artists.

For younger audiences, there will be a children’s workshop and family concert at St Peter’s Church, Drogheda, on Saturday 29th July. Led by the captivating clarinettist, Jessie Grimes, these events are sure to entertain and excite children and adults alike.

Classical music enthusiasts will be treated to well-loved repertoire from Beethoven, Saint-Saëns and Holst, as well as contemporary music from Kevin Puts and Osvaldo Golijov in concerts on Saturday 29th at 8pm at St Peter’s Church, Drogheda, and Sunday 30th at 5pm to close the festival at Townley Hall.

Tickets will be on sale via www.boynemusicfestival.com from 18th April with early access for Boyne Music Festival Friends from 11th April. Become a Friend via the website here www.boynemusicfestival.com/friends

Full programme details can be found in the notes below and on the website. For more programme information please contact +353 (0) 83 803 9344

The Boyne Music Festival was established in 2013 by twin sisters Aisling and Julie-Anne Manning and their cousin Deirdre Brenner to bring international performing artists to the Boyne Valley. The festival is funded by the Arts Council Council, Create Louth, local business and individual sponsors.

Programme Details:

Open House Chamber Music, Wednesday 26 July, 10-12pm, Townley Hall: The festival welcomes amateur ensembles to work with Boyne Music Festival artists for an engaging morning of music making. This is a new initiative for the festival and is open to all.

Opening Night at Slane Castle, Thursday 27 July, 8pm, Slane Castle: Poetry from John Noonan; Osvaldo Golijov, ‘Mariel’ for cello and marimba; Pablo Casals, ‘Song of the Birds’; Caroline Shaw, ‘And So’ for voice and string quartet.

Home, Friday 28th July, 8pm: Traditional Irish Set from Zoë Conway and John McIntyre; Caterina Schembri, ‘There is a Willow’ for voice, clarinet, harp and viola (world premiere); Anna Pidgorna, ‘Amhráin Chaointe’ (Keening Songs); Charles Villiers Stanford, Clarinet Sonata Op. 129.

Children’s Workshop, The Animal Kingdom, Saturday 29th July, 10.30am, St Peter’s Church of Ireland: A fun and energetic workshop for children led by clarinettist Jessie Grimes.

Family Concert, Carnival of the Animals, Saturday 29th July, 1pm, St Peter’s Church of Ireland: Listeners of every age will enjoy this 1-hour family friendly programme, featuring the music of Holst, Casals, Shaw, Clarke, Sculthorpe, along with Saint-Saëns' beloved ‘Carnival of the Animals’. The Children's Workshop participants will also perform their composition as part of the afternoon programme. Children are invited to come dressed up as their favourite animal.

Heaven and Earth, Saturday 29th July, 8pm, St Peter’s Church of Ireland: Dmitri Shostokovich, Piano Trio No. 1 in C minor, Op. 8; Ernest Bloch, ‘From Jewish Life’ for solo cello and strings; Kevin Puts, ‘And the Legios Will Rise’ for violin, clarinet and marimba; Osvaldo Golijov, ‘How Slow the Wind’ for soprano and string quartet; Gustav Holst, ‘The Planets’ (selected movements) in the original arrangement for two pianos by the composer.

Tour of Townley Hall, Sunday 30th July, 2pm, Townley Hall: A guided tour of the historic Townley Hall led by Brendan Kiernan.

BMF Young Artists Concert, Sunday 30th July, 4pm, Townley Hall: Featuring the Boyne Music Festival Young Artists.

Celebration, Sunday 30th July, 5pm, Townley Hall: Ludwig van Beethoven, Piano Trio in B flat major, Op.11; Rebecca Clarke, selected songs; Frank Bridge, Piano Quintet.