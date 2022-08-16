Stay of execution on military museum with lower premium

Peter Whelan took no prisoners when it came to saving the military museum in Collon!

The Irish Military War Museum in Collon, Co Meath, which had been on the brink of closure due to soaring insurance costs, has been given a last minute reprieve.

The popular attraction in Starinagh, which welcomes 15,000 visitors per year through its doors, has secured a more affordable premium, a whopping 75% less than was initially quoted.

“This is absolutely fantastic news, as the last thing I wanted to do was close the doors, as the museum is my life,” says William Sullivan, who financed the attraction himself when he opened it eight years ago.

"The hero of the day is local activist Peter Whelen, who was an absolute Trojan working hard to keep it open, when I had all but given up.”

Aontú representative for Laytown-Bettystown, Peter says he felt he had to do all he could to help save this national treasure, and is delighted with the outcome.

“When I heard William Sullivan on Liveline a few months ago, saying he was closing his museum due to crippling insurance and rates costs, I immediately reached out to him. We talked for hours discussing how we could try keep this valued tourist amenity from closing its doors. I got plenty of obstacles along the way, but I am delighted to say that I received the email we were all waiting for this week. Having talked to many people in insurance and other leisure businesses, I came across a very interesting group called PALI. They are a group who take on leisure activity companies under their wing and try get affordable insurance for them,” said Peter.

“The Irish Military War Museum was looking at a cost of €20,000 per annum for insurance which was not feasible. We have now secured a quote for a quarter of that figure. This is the email that will now guarantee this business will stay open.”

The tourist spot is a massive draw to the Boyne Valley every year, and is popular with school tours, history buffs and World War re-enactment enthusiasts.

"I am still working with William and the valuations office to get the museum exempt from county council rates, which come in at around €1,000 per month,” adds Peter.

"I am confident that we will also be successful with the rates project. The reason I say this is that the museum received a grant of €200,000 euro from Meath Leader and museums, which get state funds, are usually exempt from rates”.

Meanwhile William is looking to the future with optimism and is planning big changes at his passion project.

"All my inflatables out the back are up for sale and we are going to introduce equine therapy next year and focus much more on wellness and health, even providing poly-tunnels where people can come and grow things,” explains William.

“I suppose it is ironic that we are a war museum, which has a wealth of military memorabilia, and we will now concentrate too on life and health!”