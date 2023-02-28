Stay of execution on Drogheda Driving Test Centre...for now

Negotiations are ongoing with residents of Marian Park to continue using the Driving Test Centre to allow for the current backlog to be cleared.

Brian Farrell of the RSA says they are still committed to establishing a purpose-built centre in the town, which currently has one of the longest waiting lists in the country.

The residents had serious concerns about the testing continuing in the southside estate, and the RSA has offered a number of compromises to allow testing to continue until a new site is identified.

"I spoke to Mr Farrell at the weekend, and he said they are waiting confirmation from the residents after they were given a list of what they were prepared to do,” said Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd. “He also told me they are absolutely committed to the permanent centre in Drogheda and have two sites identified; one a greenfield and another is an existing building.”

There had been reports the temporary centre was closing this week, but tests are to continue in Drogheda.

However, the current backlog means it is November 2023 until you get an invitation to apply for your test.

"This is a ridiculous situation, and I have raised this with the Taoiseach last week and will keep the pressure on until it is delivered,” he added.