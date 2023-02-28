Stars of the future showcase talents at Young Producers event

The Young Producers Programme (YPP) is a group of transition year (TY) students from five local schools who were brought together by the Droichead Arts Centre. The purpose of the YPP is to allow young people to produce their own event for March 4th with the help of experienced facilitators. Participating schools are St. Marys, St. Josephs, Colaiste Na hInse, Drogheda Grammar School, Drogheda Educated Together, and Sacred Heart.

The group first gathered in November and spent their first few meetings getting comfortable around each other. It was in January that they began to plan the event. They started with brainstorming, spending two days on that. Then they voted on which idea we thought was best, which was revealed the week after. Our original idea took many different forms, and ultimately it turned out to be a music related event. Once they decided what they wanted to do, they split into four different groups – production, programming, marketing and finance.

The event’s name is The New Sound.

The New Sound will feature five - six different young artists/bands in the locality. The purpose of The New Sound is to give young, aspiring music artists an opportunity to grow and gain popularity, as well as learn and have fun. The programming team were in charge of reaching out to the bands while the production team will help on the day with equipment. Marketing will advertise the event and finance will manage the budget.

Featuring music from Apollo, Urban Hours, Birds Aren't Real and more.

The New Sound | by The Young Producers Programme | Droichead Arts Centre | Sat 4 March | 6:00pm – 8:00pm | Booking droichead.com or 041 9833946 | Tickets: €5