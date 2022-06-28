Star turn as chamber returns with live event and brand new website

Members of Drogheda & District Chamber at the first live event in over two years.

President of Drogheda Chamber of Commerce Robert Murray receives an Award for supporting Local Drogheda Businesses through the Covid Pandemic from Gail McEvoy of McEvoy Craig at the Drogheda and District Chamber of Commerce Networking Lunch at the Monasterboice Inn. Pictured here with Irene McKeown from Drogheda Chamber and Special Guest Simon Delaney. Photo: Jenny Callanan

At the Chamber lunch were Louth TD Fergus O'Dowd, MC Simon Delaney, Chamber President Robert Murray, Mayor of Drogheda Michelle Hall, Louth TD Ged Nash and chamber members Eddie Phelan and Shona McManus.

Elevating Drogheda Award Recipients, Karen Devine, Grainne Berrill, Robert Murray, Flora Okobi, Maureen Ward and Declan Kierans pictured here with Special Guest Simon Delaney at the Drogheda and District Chamber of Commerce Networking Lunch at the Monasterboice Inn. Photo: Jenny Callanan

Actor Simon Delaney was guest of honour at the first live event to be hosted by Drogheda and District Chamber Council in over two years.

Over 120 guests attended the event in The Monasterboice Inn to launch www.indrogheda.com, a new website to promote local and international investment in Drogheda and surrounding region.

The lunch also served as an opportunity to recognise the contribution of local champions who have been instrumental in promoting diversity, inclusion and community development within the greater Drogheda area.

Joining the delegates were newly appointed Mayor of Drogheda Michelle Hall, Ged Nash TD and Fergus O’Dowd TD, along with representatives from Louth County Council, The IDA, An Garda Siochana and the HSE.

“After two years of virtual events and keeping in touch with our members and wider business community largely by remote and virtual means, it is heartwarming to once again be in a room with so many enthusiastic, positive and forward-looking members of our community,” said Drogheda Chamber President Robert Murray. “It is also the perfect occasion to publicly launch www.indrogheda.com which is a project our chamber team has been working on tirelessly throughout the pandemic”.

He said the platform has the potential to serve as ‘a fantastic magnet for attracting further investment and development for our region’.

“It is an opportunity to capitalise on Drogheda’s unique potential to be one of Ireland’s key centres for business, talent, living and growing,” he added. “The new www.indrogheda.com website will be a key asset in helping to fulfil the massive growth potential of our town and local area”.

Special awards for their significant contribution to the local community were given to Flora Okobi, Maureen Ward, Grainne Berrill, Karen Devine and Declan Kierans. The sponsor for each award respectively was Osborne, Louth Local Enterprise Office, Indaver, Coca-Cola Drogheda and Drogheda Credit Union.

This live event is the first of several planned across the remainder of 2022 by Drogheda and District Chamber as part of a proactive drive to maximise benefits to members by creating multiple in-person networking opportunities, learning seminars and social events.