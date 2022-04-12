Louth

Back to Independent.ie

Stanislav fighting at Kyiv frontline as Russians pushed back

Tallanstown resident praises Irish people for their generosity

Stanislav Lapko meets up with family members in Ukraine Expand
Stanislav Lapko with members of his extended family in Ukriane Expand
A village recaptured by Ukrainian forces in Lucashivka Kyiv region Expand
A captured Russian tank Expand
A drawing sent to Stanislav Lapko by his son Alex Expand

Stanislav Lapko meets up with family members in Ukraine

Margaret Roddy

Stanislav Lapko, the Ukrainian man who left Dundalk at the beginning of March to fight for his country, has spoken of his gratitude for the support which Irish people have given to refugees fleeing the war.

Since then, the Tallanstown resident has been at the frontline in a number of crucial battles which led to Russian troops withdrawing from the Kyiv area.

