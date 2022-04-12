Stanislav fighting at Kyiv frontline as Russians pushed back

Stanislav Lapko, the Ukrainian man who left Dundalk at the beginning of March to fight for his country, has spoken of his gratitude for the support which Irish people have given to refugees fleeing the war.

Since then, the Tallanstown resident has been at the frontline in a number of crucial battles which led to Russian troops withdrawing from the Kyiv area.

He was part of a unit which helped to liberate a number of villages that had been captured by Russian soldiers.

The Paypal employee, who had been living in Ireland for over twenty years, flew from Dublin to Poland in early March, where he joined other Ukrainians returning home to defend their country.

‘We’ve had a few battles in a few villages in the Kyiv region and the Chernigov region,” he told The Argus. “We recaptured some of the villages, the locals had been hiding in basements for four weeks. They were terrified and afraid that the Russian troops would be back.”

One of the villages that Stanislav and the unit which includes a number of other Ukrainians who had been living in Ireland, is Lacashivak in the Kyiv region.

During the eight-hour battle, they destroyed several Russian tanks and other military machinery. He believes that 40 to 50 Russian soldiers were killed.

When the unit freed another village in Nova Basan in the Chernigov region east of Kyiv that had been captured by the Russians, they took prisoner a number of Russian soldiers after “brave locals” told them that they were hiding in a basement.

He said that villagers had been forced to stay in basements and weren’t allowed outside.

Food was so scarce that children were asking them for bread rather than sweets.

As the Russian forces withdrew from Kyiv and surrounding areas, Stanislav and his fellow soldiers were able to take some time away from the frontlines.

“The Russian troops moved quickly away from the region to the east,” he said.

“I am staying for a few days in my mother-in-laws’ house,” he said. “She lives about 150km west of Kyiv.”

He describes how he had to travel there by side roads as the motorway from the capital had been the scene of intense fighting a few weeks ago and hasn’t re-opened.

Thankfully the area where his wife Tanya’s family are from hadn’t seen much fighting.

“It’s a safe place here.”

Back home in Tallanstown, his family have taken in a number of relatives from Ukraine.

“It’s a big family now,” he said.

He is very grateful for the support which Irish people have shown to the Ukrainians arriving in Ireland.

As fighting moves to the east of the country, farmers are starting to plant crops again.

“Already farmers are starting to do tillage as it’s very important that they can plant crops so that there is food.”

Once some of his friends back in Dundalk heard that a jeep and other vehicles were needed to transport farmers, they arranged for these to be sent to Poland and Stanislav hopes to collect them in the coming days.

After that, he will go wherever his country needs him.