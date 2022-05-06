Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Staff shortages becoming a big challenge for hospitality sector

Special Feature: Drogheda Recovering from Covid

While customers have returned to pubs and restaurants in their droves, the hospitality sector is finding it hard to attract staff. Expand

Close

While customers have returned to pubs and restaurants in their droves, the hospitality sector is finding it hard to attract staff.

While customers have returned to pubs and restaurants in their droves, the hospitality sector is finding it hard to attract staff.

While customers have returned to pubs and restaurants in their droves, the hospitality sector is finding it hard to attract staff.

droghedaindependent

Niamh McGovern

While business is booming again for popular local night spots Scholars and Peggy Moores, the post-Covid world has posed plenty of challenges to a hospitality sector that more or less ground to a halt during the pandemic.

Mark McGowan is delighted that the sector has bounced back as people strive for some degree of the ‘old normal’, but rising prices and a dwindling workforce are making life difficult for publicans and restaurant owners.

Privacy