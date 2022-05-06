Staff shortages becoming a big challenge for hospitality sector

While business is booming again for popular local night spots Scholars and Peggy Moores, the post-Covid world has posed plenty of challenges to a hospitality sector that more or less ground to a halt during the pandemic.

Mark McGowan is delighted that the sector has bounced back as people strive for some degree of the ‘old normal’, but rising prices and a dwindling workforce are making life difficult for publicans and restaurant owners.

Due to continuous issues the industry is facing such as the war in the Ukraine along with the Pandemic, Mark explains there has been unavoidable price increase.

Mark also noted that hiring new staff, which has become increasingly difficult.

“Staffing is a huge issue at the moment, we’re really really short staffed in the industry. Prior to lockdown we had a full team and now it seems we consistently have ads up for all our positions.

“We have ads up for chefs, waiters and waitresses, and then the reception team needs to be bulked up as well. We’re looking for staff in every single area.”

He believes the shortages stem from a lack of stability in the industry, particularly due to recent on-goings such as hospitality being the first sector to lockdown and the last to reopen.

“It’s also perceived as insecure employment from the banks and that’s been proven by staff trying to get mortgages.”

Acknowledging the positives within the industry, Mark said there has been a huge increase in customers.

“People don’t seem to be as conscious of Covid as they were say three months ago when we reopened, Mark added. “People were still wearing their masks when they were told they could drop them around the end of February. But now I’m noticing there’s very few people coming in wearing masks and there’s less questions being posed at the desk when people are making bookings.”

With the “fear factor” essentially disappearing, Mark said business has been doing well.

With the introduction of their takeaway menu during the peak of lockdown, people were given the opportunity to try Scholars food in the comfort of their own home, exploring and trialling different restaurants, allowing the business to welcome new customers that they had not previously had before Covid.

“When we had our takeaway offering we were able to reach a broader market, so anyone in the area of Drogheda itself that possibly wouldn’t have come to Scholars beforehand, maybe they thought it was too up market.

“And they got to taste our menus and I think we’re getting a lot of those people back. So a good few people have come back saying ‘we were trying your takeaway during the pandemic and it’s great to be in’ and we’ve noticed a big jump in the younger market and younger demographic prior to Covid.

Regarding the hotel side of Scholars, not much has changed. However, with rising costs throughout the country, the hotel has been forced to increase their rates to accommodate these changes.

“It’s quite difficult for people at the moment because the price of accommodation has skyrocketed. That’s down to energy costs, so the price of heating the building has nearly doubled. And then wage inflation and the cost of doing business going up.

In 2018/19 a double room in the hotel amounted to €120, whereas due to external influences the prise has increased to €150-€170.

“We opened and closed about nine times in total. The guidelines for opening were amended 40 times, so we didn’t know if we were coming or going.”

Now that things are getting back to normal Mark is pushing to make the public aware that walk-ins are welcome. The return of standing at the bar is also a huge plus, which he said people have forgotten about.

“This is the same with the pub, people are still texting PeggyMoores and asking is it okay to book a table for six, but its all walk-ins to pubs.”

Due to restrictions, Mark explained the pub experience was lost, particularly the bar counter experience, “but finally the bar counter is back, people can sit at the bar counter and engage with the person behind the bar and have that conversation if they’re coming in for a pint on their own. The whole social aspect that you’d expect when you’re going to a pub because it is really the fabric of a bar.”