Staff in Louth coffee shop ‘scared stiff’ after three break-ins in less than a week

The owner and staff of a town centre coffee shop have been left reeling by three separate burglaries at the premises in the space of one week.

West Gate coffee shop, located on Georges Street, was targeted by brazen burglars three times while owner, Matt Black was abroad.

This comes only four months after their neighbouring coffee shop, Coffee Box, was also broken into in April.

Three individuals found a way to get into the West Gate Coffee shop building three times in less than one week.

Speaking exclusively to the Drogheda Independent, Matt Black said, “There are people trying to run small businesses in Drogheda who care about the community. An example of these are coffee shops like West Gate and the Coffee Box who bring a little bit of happiness to people everyday.

“The staff in places like this work really hard and it’s a shame for the community at large that there are certain individuals who think that the behaviour of breaking into these businesses is acceptable. I don’t condone this type of behaviour, I think it’s disgusting.”

In a Facebook post Matt wrote, “the staff have been scared stiff, they have had to clean up the mess each time these individuals broke in.

“Drogheda Garda station have been most helpful but the individuals in question have been relentless. They have stolen numerous valuable items, broke equipment, smashed interior fittings and then they have repeated these actions on two more consecutive occasions.

“There is no denying the fact that these individuals have hurt and upset the people that I care about who work in this building.”

One of the stolen items, was a bottle of Jameson whiskey that has Matt’s name on it.

Matt has called out to the public, pledging to award €3000 cash to the first person who can produce the names of the three individuals who have causes this heartache.

“If the names appear, the cash will follow, I am true to my word.”