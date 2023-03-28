St Patrick’s Day was a ‘happy day’ for Ukrainian woman making a new life in Dundalk

Exactly a year after she arrived in Ireland, having fled her native Ukraine due to the Russian invasion, Alla Yakymenko took part in Dundalk’s St Patrick’s Day Parade.

"We came to Ireland on St Patrick’s Day 2022 – it was a happy day for us.”

Taking part in the parade with other members of the Ukrainian community living in Dundalk is not her only reason to celebrate as she recently won two prizes in the LMETB Robert Ballagh art competition – the only artist to receive two awards.

Alla came to Ireland from the Ukraine with her daughter and very little else, and her mother joined her a few weeks later.

This was the second time that the family had left their home, as they had moved from the Donetsk region when war broke out in 2014, going to live in Odessa.

When they arrived in Ireland, they went to live with a cousin who lives in Balbriggan.

"He’s been living in Ireland for 24 years and he and his family were very helpful to us.”

After Alla’s mother came to Ireland in April 2022, the family moved to the hub at City West so that they could be together and then subsequently to Dundalk.

‘We’re now living in the old Marist school,” said Alla, who is doing the VTOS level 3 programme at the LMETB Adult Education Centre, in nearby Chapel Street.

Although she spoke very little English before she came to Ireland, Alla now has an impressive command of the language.

"I am learning every day and try to speak English as much as I can.”

She is determined to rebuild her life and make her future in Ireland as she doesn’t foresee the family returning to Ukraine while the war continues.

"When I was in Ukraine I worked in a pharmaceutical company. I have a Master’s Degree in chemistry but I need to learn the English words for all the terminology.”

To that end, she plans to take up the offer of a place on a biomedical and pharmacy course in O’Fiaich Institute of Further Education.

Her work had involved travelling to different countries in Europe and it was a photograph taken on a trip to Barcelona that won her a merit award in the LMETB Robert Ballagh art competition.

Alla is also a talented artist and won second prize for her seascape painting, 'Drama over the Black Sea '.

"I started drawing when I was still at home, about 19 years ago,” she said. She works in pencil and also acrylic paints.

“I like to get sunrises and sunset and when COVID started, I got up early every morning to take photos of the sunrise.”

She has a huge love of nature and likes living in Dundalk, as it’s close to the mountains and the sea.

"I really like this place. It’s beautiful and the climate is good for us – not too hot or too cold.”

Although her heart is in Ukraine, she is making a new life for herself, her daughter and mother in Ireland.

"My daughter goes to Castletown Girls School. She is learning English but she wants to speak Ukrainian at home and my mother only has a few words of English. She is very good and helps me with my daughter.”

She says that for as long as the war continues, the family can’t return to Ukraine.

Their original home in Donetsk was destroyed by bombing last July and she says that Odessa still comes under attack from Russian forces.

"Half of our family have come to Ireland – cousins, uncle and aunt. But we have a lot of family members still in Ukraine but it’s very difficult for them. It’s mostly old people who have been left behind. There are electricity blackouts and there can be bomb warnings anytime.”

She was delighted to join other members of the Ukrainian community as they walked in the St Patrick’s Day parade, especially as it fell on the first anniversary of arriving in Ireland.

As she recounts her experience in making a new home in Dundalk, Alla has special words of praise for the VTOS Centre and co-ordinator Gareth Savage.

"The centre and Gareth have opened the door to me and have been incredibly helpful.”

“It’s fantastic to be able to offer this service to Alla and other students from Ukraine,” said Gareth. “We can’t fathom or imagine what the last year has been like for them. They are learning English very quickly as they want to part of and be of benefit to Irish society.”

Art tutor Shauna Swords said that Alla is “a natural artist with great talent and natural ability” and said it was “a great achievement” for her to win two awards at the Robert Ballagh LMETB awards.