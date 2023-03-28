Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

St Patrick’s Day was a ‘happy day’ for Ukrainian woman making a new life in Dundalk

Alla Yakymenko, VTOS Dundalk who won 2nd place, PLC/VTOS, in the LMETB Robert Ballagh Art Competition pictured with Robert (right) Des Clinton and Paul McCann at the awards ceremony held in the Droichead Arts Centre. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand

Close

Alla Yakymenko, VTOS Dundalk who won 2nd place, PLC/VTOS, in the LMETB Robert Ballagh Art Competition pictured with Robert (right) Des Clinton and Paul McCann at the awards ceremony held in the Droichead Arts Centre. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Alla Yakymenko, VTOS Dundalk who won 2nd place, PLC/VTOS, in the LMETB Robert Ballagh Art Competition pictured with Robert (right) Des Clinton and Paul McCann at the awards ceremony held in the Droichead Arts Centre. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Alla Yakymenko, VTOS Dundalk who won 2nd place, PLC/VTOS, in the LMETB Robert Ballagh Art Competition pictured with Robert (right) Des Clinton and Paul McCann at the awards ceremony held in the Droichead Arts Centre. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

argus

Margaret Roddy

Exactly a year after she arrived in Ireland, having fled her native Ukraine due to the Russian invasion, Alla Yakymenko took part in Dundalk’s St Patrick’s Day Parade.

"We came to Ireland on St Patrick’s Day 2022 – it was a happy day for us.”

Privacy