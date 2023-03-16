St Patrick’s Day parades around Louth – your guide to this year’s events in the region

DUNDALK

Parade starts at 1pm

RTE cameras will be in town for Dundalk’s first St Patrick’s Day Parade in three years. The parade will follow the traditional route from Church Street and Clanbrassil Street, past the review stand outside the Permanent TSB office, before making its way round Crowe Street and Francis Street, continuing up Park Street and Dublin Street. The organising committee have devised three zones for those taking part in the parade to gather before the parade starts, which will result in a number of streets being closed to traffic. Groups and bands walking in the parade are asked to gather at Patrick Street, emergency service vehicles will line-up at Bridge Street and make their way south, against the normal traffic flow, while commercial vehicles and vintage cars are requested to line up at Linenhall Street. These streets will be closed temporarily from approximately 11am and will reopen as the parade makes its way up the town. This year’s parade will also include a ‘quiet’ section from Utopia on Dublin Street to the end line at Tesco, so that those with sensory issues can also enjoy the parade.

DROGHEDA

Parade starts at 12pm

The 2023 Drogheda St Patrick’s Day Parade, led by Grand Marshall Liam Reay, will begin in Palace Street and run against normal traffic down to Laurence’s St. across West St and past the viewing stand outside St. Peter’s Church. The parade will then turn down Dominic’s Street taking a left onto Wellington Quay before progressing across Dyer St. turning onto Shop St. with a final turn onto the North Quay. This year sees the welcome return of Sensory Street – a unique idea from last year which involves catering for those who may have sensory issues. The loud noises and whistles of the parade can be quite distressing at times so some and there will be a quiet section where bands and groups will march in silence to avoid disturbance. When the Parade is going through this area the bands will play more softly and the cars and lorries will not blow their horns and the sports teams will not blow their whistles.

BLACKROCK

Parade starts at 1pm

The popular Blackrock Saint Patrick’s Day parade is all geared to go ahead at 1pm, with entrants asked to assemble as usual at Cocklehill.

The parade will follow the usual route down through the seafront, as far as the Saint Oliver Plunkett Church, with a festive and fun-filled occasion planned.

ARDEE

Parade starts at 3pm

Route parade travels south from the park at the entrance of town along the main street to finish at Hale Street.

Entertainment from 2pm at the bandstand featuring Scoraíocht Lann Léire and Sean Jones.

SLANE

Parade starts at 3pm

The parade will start at the National School on the Collon Rd, with entertainment on the street beforehand. This is sure to be a great day out for the entire family!

*The annual Cooley St Patrick’s Day Parade has been cancelled as a mark of respect following a number of recent local bereavements.