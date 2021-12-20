Louth

St. Patrick’s Day parade 2022 called off as Omicron escalates

A crowed Market Square for the St. Patrick&rsquo;s Day Celebrations held in Dundalk. Picture Ken Finegan/Newspics Expand

Olivia Ryan

There will be no parade for St Patrick’s Day in Dundalk in 2022, the organising committee has announced this week.

The disappointing news marks the third year that St. Patrick’s Day celebrations have been called off in Dundalk, with 2020 and 2021 parades both being impacted by the Covid pandemic.

