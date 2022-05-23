St Oliver’s residents show off stunning artwork

Residents in St Oliver Plunkett Hospital Dundalk have created a stunning work of art in honour of St Brigid, who is closely associated with nearby Faughart.

The group comprising Nancy Bogan, Laurena Callaghan, Bernard Grimes, Carmel Logan, Margaret Monaghan, John McGeough, Theresa Rogers, Owen Sharkey and and Peggy Talt spent three months working on the project.

The project was facilitated by local artist Carol Wallace, whose work regularly features on the cover of the popular ‘Ireland’s Own’ magazine, as well as being held in private and public commissions.

Carol says that the artists really enjoyed working on the piece which celebrates the life of St Brigid.

The impressive artwork, which comprises three 30” by 40” canvases, depicts St Brigid and her cloak.

According to legend, she persuaded the King of Leinster to grant her as much land as her cloak would cover so that she could build a monastery in Kildare. He agreed, seeing as it was a small piece of material, but when she spread it out, the cloak grew and spread across several acres.

Carol says that they hope to embark on similar projects in the future.