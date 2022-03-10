St. Nicholas Quarter updates vital

Councillors sought an update on the St. Nicholas Quarter and Bridge Street regeneration project at the March meeting of Dundalk Municipal District last week.

Cllr. Sean Kelly said there had been a great welcome for the project when it was announced last year, but residents and business owners have been asking what progress is being made.

Cllr. Edel Corrigan added that the last update councillors received was that a submission had been made to the department. She asked if they could get more regular updates.

The €7.4 million in funding was secured for the total urban regeneration of St Nicholas Quarter.

The work is set to transform the north end, with substantial upgrades and improvements to infrastructure.

The project will be split into two phases, with the first consisting of the regeneration of the public realm of the northern gateway, Bridge Street, Linenhall Street, Northgate Street, and the Peace Park.

Phase two will consist of a feasibility study and preliminary design, and will include Compulsory Purchase Orders of vacant and derelict properties along Bridge Street and Linenhall Street and also portions of back lands areas required to transform the area into a vibrant town centre location.