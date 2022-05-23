St. Nicholas (Green church) host open day

St Nicholas’ Church of Ireland, Dundalk (The Green Church) are hosting an open day this, Saturday, May 28th 2022,

The event will also mark the launch of a new website www.dundalkchurchyard.ie/church

Most Dundalk people will be familiar with the Green Church, recently made to look even more splendid with the development of the “St. Nicholas Quarter” by Louth County Council.

However, most people may not have yet seen behind the front gates of this picturesque building.

The history of the church begins with the wall and railings which have been in place since 1886! The Church open day will provide an opportunity for all to explore this wonderfully historic church and hear some of the colourful stories of those who lie beneath the headstones which date from the mid-1700s to the late 19th century.

With the assistance of Peace IV funding, St Nicholas’ Select Vestry has recently developed a new website www.dundalkchurchyard.ie/church which will be officially launched on the day.

This website provides interesting local history together with photographs and detailed records for those seeking historic and ancestry information at home and overseas.

The open day will be held from 10am to 4pm, and will also feature a talk at 2.30pm, which will cover many aspects of the historic graveyard and memorial plaques.