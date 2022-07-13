St Nicholas Church defibrillator damaged by vandals

The defibrillator had to be replaced.

A defibrillator that had been installed in St Nicholas' Church was damaged in a wanton act of vandalism that could have cost a life.

The damage was discovered by Rose Bailey a few weeks ago when she went to check if the batteries needed replace.

‘The pads had been pulled out of it and battery for the alarm had also been taken out,” she says.

"It's just vandalism but it could have been serious if someone needed the defibrillator and it wasn’t there.”

She says that the pads have since been replaced and asks people using the church to keep an eye out to ensure that it isn't damaged again.

"It's in an alcove where people wouldn’t normally go as there’s no candles or anything there.”

It is one of four defibrillators that were installed after fundraising by the parish – the others being in St Patrick's Church, the parochial house and St Patrick’s soup kitchen.