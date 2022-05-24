St John’s pre-schoolers learning life skills from grandparents

St John’s Early Start preschool have taken a different approach to teaching, inviting grandparents along with older generations to come into the school to teach children some of their life skills.

Intergenerational Learning (ILG) is a learning method sharing skills, values, and norms between generations and involves different age groups learning together or learning from each other. Conducting simple activities while spending time together and having fun are the key ingredients of many successful IGL projects.

Importantly it places equal emphasis on learning together, learning from each other and learning about one another.

Intergenerational practice aims to bring people (young and old) together in purposeful, mutually beneficial activities which promote greater understanding and respect between generations and contribute to building more cohesive communities.

The TOY project was first introduced in St. John’s Early Start preschool in 2019, involving a number of planned IGL activities between the preschool children, their parents, grandparents, and older people in the community. Unfortunately, due to Covid 19 restrictions, the project was unable to continue.

Recently visiting the local Men’s Shed, children, parents and grandparents enjoyed a breakfast in their school’s breakfast club before departing by bus to the Men’s Shed facility in Mullaghcrone. Upon arrival, the group were greeted by some of their members and taken on a guided tour of their indoor and outdoor facilities.

Bernie Pentony, a teacher in the school said, “This was a new experience and an opportunity for the children and their parents/grandparents to make meaningful connections with the community.”

Some of their members have also visited the school and conducted a demonstration of making birdhouses with the children and their grandparents enjoying painting together.

A gardening activity of planting flowers in their outdoor play area was also included, inviting lots of engagement and fun between the generations.

The first planned IGL activity was a Grandparent & Parent Day visit to the school with activities including cupcake decorating, arts & craft, card making, and social play activities. To conclude this special day, the school’s breakfast club provided refreshments for the children and grandparents/parents.

Bernie added, “The pandemic has impacted everyone and especially our young and old. Our IGL project received a positive response from the children, parents, grandparents, and members of our local community. It has provided opportunities and learning experiences for the generations to engage in simple activities, spend time together, and most importantly have fun. The Early Start staff appreciates the involvement of the children, parents, grandparents, and the members of the Men’s Shed in being part of the IGL project. We look forward to much more intergenerational experiences.”