St Gerard’s Novena online again

This year’s St. Gerard’s Novena starting on October 8th and finishing on the saint’s feast day, 16th will be held online as was the case last year.

There had been growing hopes that the annual festival of faith held in St. Joseph’s Church in Dundalk and attended by thousands at the ten daily sessions could be held as normal, especially in the light of the recent government announcement on easing Covid restrictions.

However, in a statement issued in their weekly bulletin the Redemptorists Fathers revealed that since a return to full capacity in churches does not happen until after the end of the Novena it was not possible to hold the Novena as normal.

The statement did add that over the next week, the community, in conjunction with the Covid committee and the regulatory authorities, will explore the possibility of at least some of the sessions being held in person.

“This would require a detailed risk assessment, but in the case that this is not deemed possible, please be assured that the Novena will happen online” the statement concludes.